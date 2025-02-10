Business Standard

J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets HM Amit Shah, discusses law and order issues

J&K CM Omar Abdullah meets HM Amit Shah, discusses law and order issues

The meeting came a week after Shah chaired two back-to-back meetings in two days where the security situation of J&K was discussed threadbare

Amit Shah, Omar Abdullah

During the meeting on Monday, the chief minister is believed to have conveyed to the home minister the need for taking people of the UT into confidence. | Photo: @HMOIndia via PTI

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed with him various issues related to law and order in the Union Territory and changes in industrial and tourism policies to give a boost to these two sectors.

During the meeting, which lasted for 30 minutes, officials said the chief minister briefed Shah about the situation in J&K after the two recent incidents -- the death of a person by suicide in Kathua in Jammu, and shooting of a truck driver after he did not stop at a checkpoint in Sopore in north Kashmir. 

 

After these incidents that took place on February 4 and 5, the chief minister had said that incidents like these "risk alienating the very people who we need to carry with us on the road to complete normalcy".

"I have taken up these incidents with the Union Government & insisted that both incidents are inquired into in a time bound, transparent manner. The Government in J&K will also order its own inquiries," Abdullah had said in a post on X. 

During the meeting on Monday, the chief minister is believed to have conveyed to the home minister the need for taking people of the UT into confidence and that as the public representative of the people, his government should have a say in maintaining the law and order, the officials said.

Abdullah said that the last stages of militancy won't be succeeded in vacuum, according to the officials.

A strong votary of peaceful Jammu and Kashmir, Abdullah has been emphasising that the situation in the UT cannot be normalised in a vacuum.

The meeting came a week after Shah chaired two back-to-back meetings in two days where the security situation of J&K was discussed threadbare.

"The Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Shri @OmarAbdullah, called on Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Shri @AmitShah," Shah's office wrote on 'X'.

During Monday's meeting, the officials said Abdullah also apprised the home minister about the business rules which are likely to be vetted by the MHA.

After the erstwhile state was downgraded into two UTs in 2019, the law and order is under the direct control of the central government.

Abdullah also discussed some changes in the industrial and tourism policies in order to incentivise manufacturing sector and bring more tourists.

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

