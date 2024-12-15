Business Standard
Assam Rifles destroys 354 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in 2024

Assam Rifles actively coordinated with state and central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Manipur Police and other CAPFs deployed in the area

ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

Assam Rifles continued its determined fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border by successfully identifying and destroying 354 acres of illicit poppy fields in 2024. These operations took place primarily in the districts of Ukhrul, Churachandpur, and Chandel, officials said on Saturday.

According to a release, in the year 2024, Assam Rifles, operating under the aegis of HQ IGAR (South), continued its determined fight against the menace of poppy cultivation along the Indo-Myanmar border.

By eliminating poppy fields and striking at the roots of narco-trade, Assam Rifles has reaffirmed its commitment towards ensuring stability and security in Manipur and beyond.

 

The battle against poppy cultivation has been a consistent priority for Assam Rifles, as reflected in its sustained efforts over the years. In 2020 the force identified a staggering 8057 acres of poppy fields, of which 1695 acres were destroyed.

This trend of rigorous action continued in subsequent years with 5610 acres identified and 1976 acres destroyed in 2021. The force intensified its operations in 2022 identifying 494 acres and destroying 715 acres, including previously undiscovered patches.

In 2023, 1735 acres were identified and 1488 acres were eradicated. By 2024 the area of identified poppy fields had declined significantly, reflecting the success of the State and Central Government's and Security Forces' multi-pronged strategy, the press release noted.

Assam Rifles actively coordinated with state and central agencies, including the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Manipur Police and other CAPFs deployed in the area. The NCB, as the nodal agency for drug enforcement under the Ministry of Home Affairs, ensured synergy among all stakeholders during operations, especially during the opium harvesting seasons. Joint operations have focused on curbing cultivation, disrupting supply chains and dismantling the networks sustaining the illicit drug trade, as per the press release.

Assam Rifles deftly incorporated advanced technology, such as drone surveillance in identifying poppy fields in inaccessible terrains. These high-tech measures are complemented by actionable intelligence from local communities and inputs from civil society organizations (CSOs). The Leveraging of Technology and Community Support has significantly enhanced the effectiveness of operations, ensuring a swift and targeted approach.

Beyond destruction campaigns, Assam Rifles has also prioritised addressing the socio-economic factors driving poppy cultivation. Under its "Drug-Free Manipur" initiative, the Force has conducted extensive awareness drives to educate communities about the perils of drug addiction and the risks associated with illegal farming. Through regular interactions with villagers and local leaders, the force has actively promoted sustainable livelihood options, encouraging a shift toward legitimate and long-term economic activities, the press release said.

Assam Rifles' zero-tolerance policy against narcotics-related activities has led to legal actions against defaulters, including cultivators and financiers. These measures, combined with efforts to restrict cross-border narcotics trafficking, have disrupted the infrastructure supporting poppy cultivation.

"As 2024 concludes, Assam Rifles reaffirms its dedication to combating narco-trade and ensuring stability in the region. Through unwavering resolve and continued collaboration with State and Central Agencies, the Force remains committed towards creating a safer, prosperous, and drug-free future for Manipur and its people", the release added.

First Published: Dec 15 2024 | 7:10 AM IST

