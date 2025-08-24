Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 07:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Bihar polls: Rahul haunted by fear of another defeat, says Anurag Thakur

Bihar polls: Rahul haunted by fear of another defeat, says Anurag Thakur

Thakur asserted that work to strengthen the constitutional institutions was undertaken during the tenure of the BJP-led governments

Anurag Thakur

Speaking at a private event held in Hamirpur, the BJP MP alleged that Gandhi blames VVPATs or EVMs after every electoral defeat, and "now, even before the polls, he is making baseless statements about the Election Commission of India". (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Shimla
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Union minister Anurag Thakur attacked Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, saying the Congress has already lost around 90 elections under his leadership and he is now haunted by the fear of another defeat in the upcoming Bihar polls.

Speaking at a private event held in Hamirpur, the BJP MP alleged that Gandhi blames VVPATs or EVMs after every electoral defeat, and "now, even before the polls, he is making baseless statements about the Election Commission of India".

"It is very unfortunate if the opposition leaders have lost faith in the country's constitutional framework," he said.

Thakur asserted that work to strengthen the constitutional institutions was undertaken during the tenure of the BJP-led governments.

 

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made efforts to bring strict laws against corrupt leaders.

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

INDIA bloc united in Bihar, confident of fruitful poll results, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

INDIA bloc in Bihar united for polls, results will be fruitful, says Rahul

Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi yadav, Voter Adhikar Yatra

Rahul, Tejashwi ride bikes during 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar's Araria

Air India

LIVE news updates: Air India Mumbai-Jodhpur flight aborts takeoff due to 'operational reasons'

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to launch ₹13,000 cr projects, inaugurate Ganga bridge in Bihar

In a veiled dig at AAP leaders, Thakur said that in Delhi, some ministers continued to sign files and take decisions from jail itself which is not good for the world's largest democracy.

"Corrupt leaders must step down from their positions," he said in apparent reference to the bills that provide a legal framework for the removal of the prime minister, chief ministers, and ministers on arrest for 30 consecutive days on serious charges.

Responding to a question, Thakur said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge should focus on holding constructive discussions in Parliament as people's money is spent on its proceedings.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delhi Rains, Rain

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Rajasthan; Jaipur schools shut for two days

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Leaders claiming vote theft are consoling themselves over loss: CM Fadnavis

Sanjay Singh, sanjay

AAP announces it will not join JPC probing bills to remove PM and CMs

Delhi Rains, Rain

Moderate showers trigger traffic jams in Delhi, city under yellow alert

Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Jyotiraditya, Scindia

Flood-hit farmers in Guna must get their rightful insurance claims: Scindia

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Anurag Thakur Bihar Election 2025 News BJP Congress

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon