Govt's new bill on women's reservation will strengthen democracy: PM Modi

Making his first speech in the new building of Parliament, the Prime Minister said the government has decided to bring Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Lok Sabha from new Parliament.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing Lok Sabha from new Parliament.

ANI
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2023 | 2:59 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that the government is bringing a new Bill to reserve one-third of all seats for women in the Lok Sabha and the state legislative assemblies and that God has given him the opportunity to take forward the task of women empowerment.
Making his first speech in the new building of Parliament, the Prime Minister said the government has decided to bring Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam.
"Discussion on Women's Reservation Bill happened for a long time. During Atal Bihari Vajpayee's regime Women's Reservation Bill was introduced several times but there was not enough majority to pass the Bill, and because of this this dream remained incomplete. Today, God has given me the opportunity to take this forward...Our government is bringing a new Bill today on Women's participation in both Houses," PM Modi said in Lok Sabha.
He said the Bill will strengthen democracy and appealed to members to pass it unanimously.
Women's Reservation Bill was passed by Rajya Sabha in 2010 and it was not taken up in Lok Sabha and lapsed in the lower House of Parliament.

First Published: Sep 19 2023 | 2:59 PM IST

