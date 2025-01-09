Business Standard

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 01:03 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt should probe how people died: Farooq Abdullah on Tirupati stampede

Govt should probe how people died: Farooq Abdullah on Tirupati stampede

Govt must take steps to oversee arrangements at such places thronged by a large number of people and to ensure such incidents do not happen again, he added

Farooq Abdullah

It is important as religion is considered of utmost importance in India: Farooq Abdullah

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A day after six people were killed at a stampede at Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh, former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Farooq Abdullah underlined the importance of religion in India and said that arrangements should be in place at religious gatherings to prevent loss of lives.

"People go (to religious places) not to die but to pray for their safety, nation and family. The government should look into the way people were killed in the stampede. And take steps to oversee arrangements at such places thronged by a large number of people and to ensure such incidents do not happen again," he told reporters in Jammu.

 

"It is important as religion is considered of utmost importance in India," he remarked.

Meanwhile, six people were killed after a stampede broke out at Tirupati on Wednesday night during the ticket distribution. 40 others were also injured in the mishap.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called a review meeting on Thursday. He is also due to meet the families of the deceased later in the day. Meanwhile, the offline tokens for darshan have been made available at various distribution centres set up in Tirupati.

Also Read

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Dynasty politics not lifelong ticket to success: Omar's advice to sons

Providing water, power to Rohingyas our duty till they are in J&K: Farooq

Providing water, power to Rohingyas our duty till they are in J&K: Farooq

Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah slams Jammu Smart City project, asks to revive Darbar Move

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Tanvir Sadiq

Those dreaming of J&K's independence unaware of ground realities: Farooq

Farooq Abdullah, Farooq, Abdullah

BJP using Article 370 to weaken Cong, win Assembly polls: Farooq Abdullah

Tirupati Collector S Venkateswar informed that adequate arrangements are in place ahead of the Vaikunth Ekadasi which gets underway on Friday. Vaikunta Dwara Darshan is scheduled to be held at the Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Temple from January 10 to 19. It allows devotees to pass through the sacred gate to receive Lord Venkateswara's blessings.

"...Elaborate arrangements have been made for Vaikunth Ekadasi this year by TTD and the District Administration. A sufficient number of Police personnel were deployed at all the ticket counters (9) in Tirupati and (1) in Tirumala. We kept holding areas as well. At this particular location, there was some miscommunication over the opening of the gate. An unfortunate incident occurred," Venkateswar told reporters here.

Meanwhile, the offline tokens for darshan have been made available at various distribution centres set up in Tirupati.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

LIVE: Have always considered diaspora as India's ambassador, says PM Modi at NRI convention

Drone

Probe on after China-made drone found in high-security Bhopal Central Jail

Criminal in handcuffs

A 23-yr-old injustice corrected: SC frees man sentenced to death as a minor

Tirupati stampede

Tirupati stampede claims six lives: Here's what went wrong at the temple

Assam Coal Mine Accident, Assam Rescue operation

Sonar equipment aids ongoing rescue in Assam mine amid rising water

Topics : Farooq Abdullah Venkateshwara Tirupati temple Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam Tirupati temple Stampede

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEStandard Glass Lining IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLos Angeles wildfires LIVE updatesBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon