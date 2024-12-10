Business Standard
Home / Politics / Farooq Abdullah slams Jammu Smart City project, asks to revive Darbar Move

Farooq Abdullah slams Jammu Smart City project, asks to revive Darbar Move

Darbar Move was not just about running shops, it created a bond -- a relationship between the Muslims of Kashmir and the Hindus of Jammu, Farooq Abdullah added citing the need for its revival

Farooq Abdullah

Farooq Abdullah, who visited the city's Raghunath bazaar late at night, took a dig at the those executing the Jammu Smart City project (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Jammu
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2024 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

National Conference supremo Farooq Abdullah on Monday expressed dismay over the state of the Jammu Smart City project and criticised the lack of visible development and basic infrastructure.

He also called for a revival of communal harmony in Jammu and Kashmir through restoration of the Darbar Move.

"I feel ashamed when I see your so-called smart city. I do not consider this a smart city. I don't see any functioning lights anywhere. What kind of smart city is this?" he told reporters.

Abdullah, who visited the city's Raghunath bazaar late at night, took a dig at the those executing the Jammu Smart City project. "Simply calling it a smart city does not make it one. It needs to be developed as such to truly be called a smart city."  He also lamented that the people of the region had been silently enduring these shortcomings.

 

"The people here do not protest; they simply endure everything," the former chief minister of the erstwhile state said.

Extending new year greetings, Abdullah underscored the importance of snow and rain for agriculture.

More From This Section

Rahul, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Kharge, Mallikarjun

Cong leaders hold strategy meet to discuss Adani, Soros, Dhankhar issues

Modi, Narendra Modi

Politics can't be left to those who believe in dynasty, says PM Modi

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, HP CM

Himachal govt to set up regulated markets for fair prices: CM Sukhu

Ayushman Bharat , PMJAY

Centre steps up on gas to increase 70+ enrolment in Ayushman Bharat

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

Rahul Gandhi comedy king, Parliament protest a desperate attempt: Pradhan

"I wish you a happy new year. May God bless us with a good year, with plenty of snowfall and rain, which is crucial for crops. Snow and rain have reduced significantly. Pray to god for snow and rain so that our difficulties are resolved," he said.

Commenting on the cessation of the Darbar Move, the National Conference chief emphasised its cultural and communal significance.

"The Darbar Move was not just about running shops, it created a bond -- a relationship between the Muslims of Kashmir and the Hindus of Jammu. We need to bring back that bond and friendship. We must live in harmony and restore these relationships of friendship," he said.

The Darbar Move refers to the biannual shift of the state secretariat and other government offices from the summer capital Srinagar to the winter capital Jammu.

The tradition was started during the rule of Maharaja Ranbir Singh in 1872. It continued until 2020, when the-then Union Territory administration announced that state secretariats would be maintained in both Jammu and Srinagar.

Abdullah shared his disappointment with the state of businesses in the region, noting empty shops and a lack of shoppers. "I have come to these shops and not seen any buyers. Why is this happening?"  Calling for communal harmony and mutual respect, he said, "We pray to god to restore those bonds so that we can all live with dignity."  Abdullah was also asked about People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti's daughter Iltija Mufti calling Hindutva a "disease".

"What statement Mufti sahiba gives is her prerogative as a leader. I cannot respond to it. Whatever statement she makes is her concern, I have no connection to it," Abdullah said.

Iltija Mufti stoked controversy after she alleged that Hindutva was a disease that was defaming Hinduism and leading to "lynching and persecution" of minorities, especially Muslims.

She had also claimed that the BJP was using Hindutva to strengthen its vote bank.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Omar Abdullah,Omar

J-K CM Omar Abdullah reaffirms support for revival of industrial sector

Mehbooba Mufti,Mehbooba

Real challenge in J&K is to manage complex web of public expectations: PDP

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Hurriyat Conference

Hurriyat urges Omar govt to reinstate employees fired over terror links

Mehbooba Mufti, Mehbooba, Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti's remarks on India show ideological bankruptcy: Tarun Chugh

Army, CRPF, jawan, patrol, LoC

Massive crackdown on terror networks in J-K's Kathua, several arrested

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir politics Farooq Abdullah smart city project Srinagar Jammu

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 10 2024 | 6:51 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDelhi School Bomb Threat LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayStocks to BuyGold-Silver Price TodayNisus Finance IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon