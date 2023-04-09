close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Govt specifies retail price based GST cess rate for pan masala, tobacco

The government has specified the retail sale price-based GST cess rate that would be levied on pan masala and tobacco manufacturers with effect from April 1.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

3 min read Last Updated : Apr 09 2023 | 2:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government has specified the retail sale price-based GST cess rate that would be levied on pan masala and tobacco manufacturers with effect from April 1.

This is a departure from the earlier regime that imposed cess, over and above the 28 per cent Goods and Services Tax (GST) rate on ad-valorem basis.

As per a finance ministry notification dated March 31, the GST cess rate that would be applicable on pan masala is 0.32 times the retail sale price (RSP) of the pan masala pouch.

Pan masala, containing tobacco gutkha, now has a cess rate of 0.61 times the RSP, while the rate for smoking mixtures for pipes and cigarettes is 0.69 times.

Chewing tobacco , filter khaini, and jarda scented tobacco attract a cess of 0.56 times the RSP, and the rate for branded unmanufactured tobacco and hookah or gudaku is 0.36 times the RSP.

The new rates are applicable from April 1, 2023. Moving to RSP-based levy would mean that manufacturers would now have to pay the cess on the final retail price of masala and chewing tobacco at the time it crosses the factory gate.

Also Read

Rationalisation in long-term capital gains tax structure on the anvil

Capital gains tax should be rationalised; need simpler ITR form: Experts

Buoyant tax collections cushion govt on fiscal front; ITR reforms likely

Contribution of cesses to central govt's tax kitty doubles to over 18%

GST Council meet begins; decriminalisation, gutkha biz tax on agenda

Stalin writes to Shah for including Tamil, regional languages in CRPF test

Shelly Oberoi has set April 26 for fresh MCD mayoral polls: AAP leader

Akali Dal's Inder Iqbal Singh Atwal, several others from Punjab join BJP

Security increased in Bhatinda amid Amritpal's rumoured meeting on Baisakhi

68 Smart Cities haven't achieved physical targets, says House panel

This would help curb tax evasion as the cess would be collected at the first point itself.

AMRG & Associates Senior Partner Rajat Mohan said moving to an RSP-based system can provide a more stable source of revenue for the government in case of broken supply chains.

In the new taxation scheme, the entire cess is collected at the first point of sale, i.e., the manufacturer itself, limiting the impact of tax evasion in the sector, Mohan said.

The estimated revenue from RSP-based cess rate on pan masala and tobacco is almost at the same level as was in the earlier ad- valorem regime.

However, in the earlier regime since there were instances of tax evasion, the revenue collection was lower. The government last month amended the GST law and capped the maximum rate of GST compensation cess that would be levied on pan masala, cigarettes and other forms of tobacco, linking it to the RSP of the product.

The maximum GST compensation cess rate for pan masala will be 51 per cent of the RSP per unit. Till March 31, the cess was charged at a maximum rate of 135 per cent ad-valorem.

The maximum rate for tobacco has been fixed at Rs 4,170 per thousand sticks plus 290 per cent ad-valorem or 100 per cent of the retail sale price per unit.

Till March 31, the highest rate was Rs 4,170 per thousand sticks plus 290 per cent ad-valorem.

In February, the GST Council, chaired by Union Finance Minister and comprising state counterparts, had approved the report of a panel of state finance ministers on plugging tax evasion in pan masala and gutkha businesses.

The GoM had recommended that the mechanism for levy of compensation cess on pan masala and chewing tobacco be changed from ad-valorem to a specific rate-based levy to boost the first stage collection of the revenue.

Topics : GST2.0 | GST cess | goods and service tax | Tobacco control

First Published: Apr 09 2023 | 1:48 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon