Govt targets illegal gambling networks, blocks 300 sites and apps

In a massive crackdown against illegal gambling and betting websites, the government has blocked 300 such websites and applications, sources said.

The blocked sites and apps are related to online sports betting platforms; online casinos offering slots, roulette, live dealer tables; betting exchanges functioning like P-2-P betting marketplaces.

Action was also taken on satta/matka gambling networks, and real-money card and casino game apps, the sources said.

The government has blocked 300 such websites and applications, as it came down heavily on illegal gambling and betting websites, they said.

About 8,400 such websites have been blocked so far, and the majority (about 4,900) were blocked after passage of the Online Gaming Act, the sources added.