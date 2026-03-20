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Govt targets illegal gambling networks, blocks 300 sites and apps

Government blocks 300 illegal betting and gambling platforms, intensifying crackdown under the Online Gaming Act to curb digital wagering networks

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Action was also taken on satta/matka gambling networks, and real-money card and casino game apps, the sources said. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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In a massive crackdown against illegal gambling and betting websites, the government has blocked 300 such websites and applications, sources said. 
The blocked sites and apps are related to online sports betting platforms; online casinos offering slots, roulette, live dealer tables; betting exchanges functioning like P-2-P betting marketplaces. 
Action was also taken on satta/matka gambling networks, and real-money card and casino game apps, the sources said. 
The government has blocked 300 such websites and applications, as it came down heavily on illegal gambling and betting websites, they said. 
About 8,400 such websites have been blocked so far, and the majority (about 4,900) were blocked after passage of the Online Gaming Act, the sources added. 
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 4:36 PM IST

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