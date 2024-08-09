Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Govt to review design of dams vulnerable to glacial lake outburst floods

Moreover, conducting GLOF studies has been made mandatory for all new dams planned in areas with glacial lakes

Dams

Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 09 2024 | 2:29 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Thursday said it will review the design of all existing and under-construction dams vulnerable to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods, ensuring these dams have adequate spillway capacity to handle extreme flood scenarios.
A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) is a type of outburst flood caused by the failure of a dam containing a glacial lake.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Moreover, conducting GLOF studies has been made mandatory for all new dams planned in areas with glacial lakes.
In a written response to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary said the Central Water Commission's measures include monitoring 902 glacial lakes and water bodies across the Himalayan region from June to October each year.
"Subsequent to Teesta-III Hydroelectric dam collapse in October, 2023, Central Water Commission has decided to review the design flood of all the existing and under construction dams vulnerable to Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs) to ensure their adequate spillway capacity for a combination of Probable Maximum Flood/Standard Probable Flood and GLOF," he said.
This initiative helps detect changes in the water spread area, particularly focusing on lakes that have expanded significantly, posing potential disaster risks.

More From This Section

Waqf Bill referred to joint committee of Parliament amid Opposition uproar

MP bags investment proposals of Rs 3.2K crore from Google, others

PM Modi set to visit landslide-affected sites in Kerala's Wayanad on Aug 10

News updates: PM Modi to visit landslide-affected sites in Kerala's Wayanad on Aug 10

Dharmendra calls Vinesh Phogat 'daughter of soil' post Hema's weight remark

The CWC's monthly monitoring reports are publicly accessible, providing transparency and up-to-date information on glacial lake conditions.
The Ministry of Power has identified 47 dams, including 38 commissioned and nine under-construction dams, as potentially affected by GLOFs from glacial lakes in Indian territory. GLOF studies have been completed for 31 of these projects.
Additionally, the Ministry of Earth Sciences, through the National Centre of Polar and Ocean Research (NCPOR), has been monitoring two pro-glacial lakes in the Chandra Basin since 2013, contributing to ongoing scientific research in the region.
In the Teesta River Basin, the National Institute of Hydrology, Roorkee, under the National Mission on Himalayan Studies (NMHS), has prepared a comprehensive status report on glacial lakes in the Sikkim Himalayas.
This study is crucial in understanding the impact of climate change on the region's glaciers and rivers.
These initiatives underscore the government's commitment to enhancing disaster preparedness and mitigating the risks associated with GLOFs, particularly in the vulnerable Himalayan region.
In a separate response, he said the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) reported that 3,526 grossly polluting industries (GPIs) have been identified in the Ganga Basin.
Of these, 2,855 industries are operational, while 671 have voluntarily closed down. Among the operational industries, 2,734 are complying with the prescribed environmental standards.
The CPCB has issued show-cause notices or closure directions to 121 non-compliant industries, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Flood waters rise in Russia's Ural mountains, forcing thousands to evacuate

Authorities in Russia, Kazakhstan evacuate thousands following dam burst

Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra wins Silver medal, Pakistan's Nadeem wins Gold

Olympics 2024 Javelin throw HIGHLIGHTS: 92.97m throw - Pak's Nadeem win Gold, creates Olympic record

Hockey to Athletics: Full list of India medal winners till 2024 Olympics

Topics : Dams Budget session

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 2:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayTop dividend yield stocksParis Olympics 2024 LIVERBI MPC Meeting LIVELatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon