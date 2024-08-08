Business Standard
Olympics 2024 Javelin throw: Neeraj Chopra medal event live time, streaming

The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live event will begin at 11:55 PM IST. Stay tuned for Paris Olympics 2024 javelin throw event live updates here

Neeraj Chopra Gold medal event live updates

Neeraj Chopra Gold medal event live updates

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
The day has finally come when India's Neeraj Chopra steps on to the track to defend his Olympic crown against a challenging set of athletes in the Paris Olympics 2024. Taking place in front of a packed Stade de France, Neeraj Chopra will be hoping to give his best-ever performance on the day and bring India their first gold medal this year as well.

Check all the latest live updates for Day 13 of the Paris Olympics 2024 here

His monstrous 89.34m throw in qualifying has all the fans brimming with excitement for the final showdown on August 8. Competing against the likes of former world champion Anderson Peters, Asian Games medallist Arshad Nadeem, and Tokyo medallist Jakub Vadlejch, Neeraj will have to be at the top of his game in order to clinch gold this time.

Neeraj is yet to breach the 90m mark as well and will definitely try to achieve the elusive mark when it matters the most.


Top 20 throws by Neeraj Chopra:
S.no Throw Event
1 89.94m
Stockholm Diamond League 2022
2 89.30m
Paavo Nurmi Games (Turku, Finland)
3 89.08m
Lausanne Diamond League 2022
4 88.88m
Asian Games 2023 (Hangzhou)

5 88.77m
World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest)
6 88.67m
Doha Diamond League 2023 (Qatar)
7 88.44m
Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
8 88.39m
World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon)
9 88.36m
Doha Diamond League 2024
10 88.17m
World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest) 
11 88.13m
World Athletics Championships 2022 (Oregon) 
12 88.07m
Indian Grand Prix 3 (Patiala, India)
13 88.06m
Asian Games 2018 (Jakarta, Indonesia)
14 88.00m
Zurich Diamond League Final 2022
15 87.86m
ACNW League Meeting 1 (Potchefstroom, South Africa)
16 87.80m
Federation Cup (Patiala, India)
17 87.73m
World Athletics Championships 2023 (Budapest)
18 87.66m
Lausanne Diamond League 2023 (Switzerland)
19 87.58m
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Finals (Japan)
20 87.46m
Stockholm Diamond League 2022

India vs Pakistan in Javelin throw

Despite Neeraj Chopra's numerical advantage over Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan, their rivalry has demonstrated a healthy spirit of competition. It is admirable how these two sportsmen push one other to reach new heights and treat each other with respect. When they compete in the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris, fans may anticipate another exciting matchup.

Olympics 2024: Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live timings, live streaming and live telecast


When will Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final take place in Paris Olympics 2024?

Neeraj Chopra's Paris Olympics 2024 javelin throw final will take place on August 8.

What is live timings of Neeraj Chopra javelin throw event at Paris olympics 2024?

The Neeraj Chopra javelin throw live event will begin at 11:55 PM IST.

Which channel will show the live telecast of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final in India?

Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final at the Paris Olympics will be live telecast on Sports 18 1 HD/SD, Sports 18 2, Sports 18 3, VHI, MTV and colors channels.

Where will the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final take place in India?

The Live streaming of Neeraj Chopra's javelin throw final event at the Paris Olympics 2024 will be available on Jio Cinema app and website for free.

