Govt to launch 12th round of commercial coal mines auction on March 27

Govt to launch 12th round of commercial coal mines auction on March 27

The 12th round is expected to attract significant interest from domestic and international investors, reinforcing the country's commitment to self-reliance in energy and industrial growth

Coal

Commercial coal mine auctions was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020. | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The coal ministry will launch the 12th round of commercial mines auction on Thursday in which 25 blocks will be put on sale.

"Under round 12, a total of 25 coal mines are being offered, comprising 7 mines under CMSP [Coal Mines (Special Provisions) Act, 2015] and 18 mines under MMDR (Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957)," the coal ministry said in a statement.  ALSO READ: A milestone: India's coal output crosses a billion tonnes in 2024-25

Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy will be the chief guest of the launch event.

The 12th round is expected to attract significant interest from domestic and international investors, reinforcing the country's commitment to self-reliance in energy and industrial growth.

 

"With a vision to foster a transparent, market-driven coal economy, the government continues to create new opportunities for investors and industry players. The commercial coal mine auctions have been a game-changer, unlocking the vast potential of India's coal reserves while promoting competition, efficiency, and sustainable mining practices," it said.

Commercial coal mine auctions was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : coal industry Mine auction coal mine auction Coal mines

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 6:35 PM IST

