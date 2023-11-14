Govt urges US for evidence in attack on San Francisco consulate: Report

India has requested evidence from the US authorities under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) in connection with an attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco in July this year, sources informed.

New Delhi has sent a request amid an ongoing probe into the incident by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

A total of 45 people were identified in connection with the attack through crowd-sourcing, the sources added.

Notably, MLAT is an agreement between two or more countries for the purpose of gathering and exchanging information and evidence in criminal matters.

Earlier, in July, a group of Khalistan extremists tried to set the Indian consulate in San Francisco on fire.

The Local San Francisco police department, special diplomatic security personnel, and state and federal authorities were notified and they launched a probe into the July incident thereafter.

The incident was strongly condemned by the US, which called it a "criminal offence".

"The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offence," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller posted from his official X handle.

Earlier, in March, the Indian Consulate in San Francisco came under attack from suspected Khalistani elements.

A video surfaced on social media in which suspected pro-Khalistani protestors were seen gathering outside the Indian consulate in San Francisco, shouting slogans in support of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh and heckling staff as they abandoned the diplomatic mission.

Also Read Attack by Khalistanis on San Francisco consulate deeply regrettable: US Nine shot at in 'targeted and isolated incident' in San Francisco 2 rival robotaxi services gets approval to operate in US' San Francisco Indian Americans back India at US consulate after Khalistani attack IWF condemns attempts by 'anti-India forces' to target Indian missions TTD board clears proposals, projects worth Rs 441 cr for development works Priyanka Gandhi gets EC notice over 'unverified' comments against PM Modi NITI Aayog seeks large-scale school mergers, teacher training overhaul EC issues show-cause notice to AAP for disparaging remarks against PM Modi Parliamentary panel recommends stringent punishment for food adulteration