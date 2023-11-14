Sensex (-0.50%)
Priyanka Gandhi gets EC notice over 'unverified' comments against PM Modi

She had purportedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi had given away PSU BHEL to his industrialist friends

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 14 2023 | 9:27 PM IST
The Election Commission on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for allegedly making unverified and false statements with regard to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Acting on a complaint made by the BJP that she had made "false" and "unverified" statements against Prime Minister Modi at an election rally in Madhya Pradesh recently, the poll panel asked her to explain her statement by 8 pm on Thursday.
In its representation to the poll panel, the BJP had accused Priyanka Gandhi of making a "baseless and false" claim that the Narendra Modi government had privatised public sector undertakings (PSUs).
She had purportedly alleged that Prime Minister Modi had given away PSU BHEL to his industrialist friends.

Topics : Priyanka Gandhi Election Commission of India Narendra Modi

First Published: Nov 14 2023 | 9:27 PM IST

