Farmers, trade unions call for 'Gramin Bharat Bandh' on Feb 16. Details

Gramin Bharat Bandh is scheduled to be observed from 6 am to 4 pm, with farmers participating in 'chakka jam' on major roads across India on February 16

Punjab farmers protest

Nandini Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 14 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid the ongoing protest by the farmers on Delhi borders, the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with central trade unions have called for a Gramin Bharat Bandh (nationwide strike) on February 16 to press forth their demands before the Centre.

The SKM has called all the like-minded farmer organisations to band together and participate in the nationwide strike after farmers from Punjab and Haryana were stopped on the adjoining borders by the Delhi Police on Tuesday, leading to violence.
Gramin Bharat Bandh on February 16


The Gramin Bharat Bandh, a nationwide strike, is scheduled to begin on February 16 at 6 am and end at 4 pm. In addition to the Bharat Bandh, the agitating farmers will also join massive chakka jams on main roads from 12 pm to 4 pm. Meanwhile, most of Punjab's state and national roadways will be closed for four hours on Friday.

What's likely to get impacted?


Transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, private offices, village shops, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are likely to remain closed due to farmer unions' nationwide strike on February 16.

Emergency services such as ambulance operations, newspaper distribution, marriage, medical shops, students going for board exams, etc., will not be affected during the strike.

 

What are farmers demanding?


Two years after launching a massive agitation, farmers are back with their demand for a law guaranteeing a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for their produce.

Furthermore, the farmers want to strengthen the MGNREGS, reinstate the old pension program, and ensure pension and social security for all workers in both formal and informal sectors.

First Published: Feb 14 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

