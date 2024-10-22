Business Standard
Home / India News / CEC Rajiv Kumar thanks Uttarakhand villagers, ITBP for emergency help

CEC Rajiv Kumar thanks Uttarakhand villagers, ITBP for emergency help

The CEC also wrote a letter to the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and praised the rescue team deployed in Dharchula of Pithoragarh district

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar

He expressed confidence that the administration will adopt this example of the participation of local residents. (Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India Dehradun
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 22 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who was stranded in a remote Uttarakhand village for 17 hours after his chopper made an emergency landing there, has expressed gratitude to the villagers and the ITBP for their hospitality.

The top election official was en route to Milam to visit remote polling stations in the Pithoragarh region on Wednesday afternoon when his chopper with the pilot and two others on board was forced to make the emergency landing at Ralam village, around 42 km from Munsiyari, due to dense cloud and poor visibility.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a letter to the Chief Electoral Officer of the state BVRCC Purushottam, Kumar praised the residents of Ralam village, saying, "All the young angels became synonymous with the high ideals of humanity and made this day an unforgettable memory for the sake of saving the lives of all of us."

He expressed confidence that the administration will adopt this example of the participation of local residents in disaster management as a policy and will inspire and honour them.

 

Kumar said, "I thank you all from the bottom of my heart and wish you a healthy and long life."

The CEC also wrote a letter to the Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and praised the rescue team deployed in Dharchula of Pithoragarh district.

Situated at an altitude of about 12,000 feet, Ralam was covered with snow, due to which all its residents had gone to their winter residence in Paton village a few days ago. As a result, the village was deserted.

Ishwar Singh Nabiyal, Surendra Kumar and Bhupendra Singh Dhakariyal of Pataun village reached the four-member team of the CEC at around 1 am with life-saving medicines and food items after walking through difficult geographical conditions and adverse weather conditions.

CEC was accompanied by Uttarakhand's Additional Chief Election Officer VK Jogdande, the pilot, besides another person.

Kumar wrote in his letter, "There is a saying that a drowning man clutches at a straw. This saying came true when this three-member team reached Ralam village like an angel. This team also had their pet dog with them, who was playing the role of the fourth security cover in the team."

At around 5 am, a team of ITBP jawans reached the spot and made tea for the CEC and his team. At 6 am, the helicopter flew to Munsiyari with the team.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Forced to make emergency landing, CEC spends night at Uttarakhand village

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

'Causing major distortions, time for self-introspection': CEC on exit polls

Polling official, EVM, election

Maharashtra to vote on Nov 20, Jharkhand on Nov 13 & 20; results on Nov 23

Rajiv Kumar, Rajiv, ECI

Urban voter apathy concerning, efforts being put to ensure max polling: CEC

Rajiv Kumar, CEC

J&K elections: 'History in making' as people vote, says CEC Rajiv Kumar

Topics : chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar ITBP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 22 2024 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPO Allotment TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEMarket TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon