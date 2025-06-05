Gujarat HC declines Celebi's plea in Ahmedabad airport ground handling case

The Gujarat High Court has refused to grant interim relief to Celebi Ground Handling India in its dispute over the termination of its agreement for ground services at Ahmedabad International Airport, operated by the Adani Group, according to LiveLaw.
The plea stemmed from the Indian government’s decision to revoke Celebi’s security clearance after Turkey publicly supported Pakistan following Operation Sindoor. Celebi challenged the revocation before the Delhi High Court. Related legal actions were also initiated in the Bombay and Madras High Courts, where the company sought protection against replacement by other ground-handling agencies at airports in those cities.
HC upholds lower court decision
In the case before the Gujarat High Court, Celebi appealed a commercial court’s earlier dismissal of its application for interim relief under Section 9 of the Arbitration and Conciliation Act. The lower court held that Celebi had not challenged the revocation of its security clearance, which was central to the dispute.
Upholding that ruling, the Gujarat High Court said it was not inclined to restrain the Adani Group from appointing an alternative ground-handling agency for the airport.
The matter is scheduled for further hearing on June 10.