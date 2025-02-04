Business Standard

After Uttarakhand, Gujarat announces implementation of Uniform Civil Code

The BJP's goal is to bring uniformity in legal provisions across India, particularly in areas such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption

Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced a five-member committee to prepare a draft for the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state.
 
“To prepare the draft for UCC and make the law, a 5-member committee under the chairmanship of retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai has been constituted. The committee will submit its report to the state government in 45 days, based on which the government will take a decision,” news agency ANI quoted him as saying.
 
This follows the state government's approval in 2022 to form a committee tasked with exploring the feasibility and necessity of introducing the UCC in the state.
 
 
The UCC aims to establish a unified set of personal laws that apply to all citizens, regardless of religion, gender, or sexual orientation. According to the BJP, its goal is to bring uniformity in legal provisions across India, particularly in areas such as marriage, divorce, inheritance, and adoption.
 
Last month, Uttarakhand, another BJP-ruled state, implemented the Uniform Civil Code, which came into effect on January 27. It includes provisions such as mandatory marriage registration, equal property rights for sons and daughters, and recognition of children from live-in relationships. 

'All aspects will be considered'

The Gujarat Chief Minister emphasised that the Constitution is designed to guide citizens in fulfilling their duties. “Under the leadership of Modi Ji, this year, we are celebrating 75 years of the Constitution. His goal is to implement the Common Civil Code nationwide so that everyone gets equal rights," Patel said.

Referring to the revocation of Article 370 and the banning of triple talaq, Patel stated, "The promises made regarding the abrogation of Article 370, One Nation One Election, and triple talaq are being fulfilled."
 
“In the same direction, Gujarat is continuously working to fulfill Modi Ji's resolve. The government is working to ensure equal rights and opportunities for all,” the Gujarat CM stated.
 
Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi said that all aspects will be considered in preparing the report.
 
"Chief Minister of Gujarat, Bhupendrabhai Patel has formed a UCC committee. It will be headed by former Supreme Court judge, Justice (retd) Ranjana Desai, retired senior IAS officer CL Meena, Advocate RC Kodekar, former Vice-Chancellor Dakshesh Thakar and social worker Gita Shroff will also be a part of this committee. The Chief Minister has directed this committee to do detailed research on it in the next 45 days and present a report to the government," Sanghavi said.
   

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

