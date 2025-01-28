Business Standard

UCC has same team spirit as sports, both discriminate against none: PM Modi

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium here, he congratulated the Uttarakhand government for implementing the UCC

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in independent India to implement the law. | File Photo: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the Uniform Civil Code (UCC), which was implemented in Uttarakhand a day ago, has the same team spirit as sports.

Speaking at the inauguration of the National Games at the Rajiv Gandhi international cricket stadium here, he congratulated the Uttarakhand government for implementing the UCC and described it as a "historic step". 

"UCC has the same team spirit as sports and discriminates against none," Modi said.

Uttarakhand on Monday became the first state in independent India to implement the law.

The UCC gives priority to protection of personal rights and regulates the laws on marriage, divorce, inheritance, and live-in relationships, among others in the state.

 

The Uniform Civil Code Act, 2024, which applies to all residents of the state irrespective of their religion, also bans polygamy and child marriage.

The Act, however, does not apply to the Scheduled Tribes notified under Articles 342 and 366 (25) of the Constitution and persons and communities protected under Part XXI.

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

