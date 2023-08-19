Confirmation

Gujarat will be Mecca of traditional medicine: WHO director general

"I believe this is a very unique meeting, a summit on traditional medicine. And I believe that in a few years from now, Gujarat will be the Mecca of traditional medicine," Tedros said

Director General of the World Health Organization (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addresses delegates during the first day of the 75th World Health Assembly at the European headquarters of the United Nations in Geneva, Switzerland, Sunday, May 22, 2

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (File)

ANI New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 11:52 PM IST
World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Saturday that India's Gujarat would be the Mecca of traditional medicine in the coming years after the G20 Health Minister's Meeting concluded on Saturday.
Tedros said that the summit went very well.
"I believe this is a very unique meeting, a summit on traditional medicine. And I believe that in a few years from now, Gujarat will be the Mecca of traditional medicine," Tedros said.
He also thanked the people of India and the Indian government for their hospitality and also for the excellent leadership of India.
"Many things have been actually discussed during this G20. Not only the strict G20 issues but we started from traditional medicine," Tedros said.
"We inaugurated the Center for Traditional Medicine. The Global WHO Center for Traditional Medicine last year with His Excellency, the Prime Minister. And following that we decided to have an annual summit for traditional medicine. And we had the summit a couple of days ago," he added while speaking to the media.

"And I would like to thank India for hosting the centre and for its commitment to regular summit which will be done hopefully every two years," Tedros said.
Tedros further highlighted the two things discussed during the summit.
"One is on the countermeasures. The COVID emergency has ended but still, COVID is around. But not only that, we have to prepare for the next one. And one of the challenges during COVID was the lack of equitable access to vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics," Tedros said.
He further added that the G 20 countries have agreed under India's presidency to address the access to medical countermeasures.
"The second is the Digital Health initiative and WHO will coordinate the initiative and will be its secretariat. And this is to use digital technology, including AI, to achieve universal health coverage," Tedros said mentioning the second highlight.
Speaking on the Ayushman Wellness Centre, Tedros said, "I have witnessed here when we visited the Ayushman Baharat Wellness Center how telemedicine can be used to link the health post with a remote hospital and serve people."
"And we have also some presentations from some countries with good experience in digital technology. So that's another initiative that which launched today that will benefit the whole world," he added.
In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an inclusive, ambitious, and action-oriented G20 Presidency, the G20 Health Minister's Meeting concluded on Saturday in Gujarat's Gandhinagar with the adoption of an Outcome Document, as well as the launch of the Global Initiative of Digital Health.
The second day of the Health Minister's Meeting saw sessions on India's two G20 Health Priorities- Strengthening Cooperation in Pharmaceutical Sector with a focus on Availability & Access to Safe, Effective, Quality and Affordable Medical Countermeasures- Vaccine, Therapeutics & Diagnostics, and Digital Health Innovation & Solutions to aid Universal Health Coverage & Improve Healthcare Service Delivery.
The last day of the G20 Health Minister's Meeting also saw the 1st Joint Finance and Health Ministerial under the Indian Presidency.
He was joined by Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, World Health Organization (WHO), Union Ministers of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar, and SP Singh Baghel.
Earlier today, the G20 Health Minister's Meeting witnessed the unanimous adoption of The Outcome Document, agreed to by all G20 delegations.
According to a government release, the Outcome Document reaffirmed the commitment of G20 countries to continue strengthening the Global Health Architecture.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:52 PM IST

