Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Karnataka Cabinet okays opening of 118 new Indira Canteens across state

The Cabinet has also given in-principal approval for five acres of land at Gobbaragunte near Devanahalli to the State Basketball Association

Karnataka ready to implement GST: Siddaramaiah

Indira Canteen was the flagship project of the earlier Siddaramaiah-led government (File)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 11:40 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Karnataka Cabinet on Saturday approved opening of 188 new and repairing of 197 existing Indira Canteens, which offer subsidised food, in the urban local body limits across the state, other than Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP).
Indira Canteen was the flagship project of the earlier Siddaramaiah-led government started with an eye on wooing the urban poor, serving breakfast for Rs 5, and lunch/dinner for Rs 10.
"The Cabinet has given approval for the opening of 188 new Indira Canteens in urban local body limits of the state, other than BBMP, and instructions have been given to prepare a DPR (Detailed Project Report) for this. It has also been directed to set the menu keeping the local cuisine in mind," Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said.
Briefing reporters about Cabinet decisions, he said, Rs 21.29 crore has been approved for repairing existing 197 Indira Canteens.
"Per day cost of food for a person (one breakfast and two meals) in these canteens will be Rs 62, of which Rs 25 (one breakfast and two meals) will be borne by the public, and Rs 37 by the government," he added.
The minister said directions have been given to maintain the quality and taste in the food served at these canteens.

Also Read

250 Indira Canteens to come up in Bengaluru city, says Karnataka CM

WPL 2023 Opening Ceremony: Bollywood stars, tickets, live streaming details

Rajasthan cabinet approves creation of 19 new districts, three divisions

Karnataka may keep additional expenditure on 5 poll promises fiscal neutral

High-voltage campaigning for Karnataka elections to end today at 5 pm

Namoh 108: Jitendra Singh unveils new variety of lotus with 108 petals

No one should teach us about environment: Goa Minister on tiger reserve

Odisha investing significantly to augment power infrastructure: CM Patnaik

BJP putting RSS people into educational institutions: Harish Rawat

215 fined for not taking care of horses, mules on Kedarnath route

The Cabinet has also given in-principal approval for five acres of land at Gobbaragunte near Devanahalli to the State Basketball Association.
It has also approved implementation of the "Kalika Balavardane" (Learning Improvement) programme for students from class 1-9 at an estimated cost of Rs 78.13 crore.
Administrative approval has been given for the revised estimate of Rs 27.88 crore for the construction of hostel building in the premises of Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences.
Also approval has been given for the revised estimate of Rs 138 crore crore for the construction of 450 bedded new hospital building in the premises of Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences. The tender amount was Rs 114 crore.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Karnataka Indira Canteen Karnataka Assembly Congress

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon