Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

Namoh 108: Jitendra Singh unveils new variety of lotus with 108 petals

"Considering the religious importance of the lotus flower and 'the digit 108', this combination gives an important identity to this variety," Jitendra Singh said

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh

Press Trust of India Lucknow
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2023 | 11:37 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Union Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh on Saturday unveiled a new variety of lotus flower with 108 petals, named "Namoh 108", developed by the city-based National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI).
The "NBRI Namoh 108" lotus variety flowers from March to December and is the first flower whose genome is completely sequenced for its characteristics.
"Considering the religious importance of the lotus flower and 'the digit 108', this combination gives an important identity to this variety," Singh said.
Singh lauded the NBRI for naming the lotus variety as "Namoh 108" and termed it a grand gift to the "relentless zeal and innate beauty of Narendra Modi in the tenth year of his tenure as the prime minister".
NBRI is a constituent institution of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).
Singh also released apparel made from lotus fibre and perfume 'Frotus', extracted from lotus flowers and developed by the NBRI under the Lotus Research Programme in collaboration with Fragrance and Flavour Development Centre, Kannauj.

Also Read

India should exclude premium rice variety from export ban: Trade body

Stocks to Watch: Bharat Forge, Shoppers Stop, Gokaldas, Lotus Chocolate

TII, Premji Invest sign share purchase agreement to acquire Lotus Surgicals

ED raids: BJP trying to execute Operation Lotus in Chhattisgarh, says Cong

Won't need Operation Lotus as BJP will win 120-125 seats: Shobha Karandlaje

No one should teach us about environment: Goa Minister on tiger reserve

Odisha investing significantly to augment power infrastructure: CM Patnaik

BJP putting RSS people into educational institutions: Harish Rawat

215 fined for not taking care of horses, mules on Kedarnath route

A monumental triumph: PM Modi lauds U-20 World Championships medalists

The minister also launched the Lotus Mission and said this project was being undertaken in a mission mode like other priority schemes such as the National Honey and Bee Mission, National Bamboo Mission, National Food Security Mission, National Mission on Natural Farming, National Mission for Sustainable Agriculture and Gokul Mission.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Narendra Modi BJP Science

First Published: Aug 19 2023 | 11:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon