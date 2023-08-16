PM Modi greets WHO DG ahead of global summit on traditional medicine

World Health Organisation's Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus arrived in Gujarat on Wednesday to attend a global summit on traditional medicine and was accorded a warm welcome.
The Ayush Ministry shared a video of him joining a 'dandia' event which was held to greet him.
Reacting to the video, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "My good friend Tulsi Bhai is clearly well prepared for Navratri! Welcome to India, @DrTedros."
Dandia, a traditional dance form, is held during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat.
Dandia, a traditional dance form, is held during Navratri celebrations in Gujarat.
Modi had on an earlier occasion addressed him endearingly with 'Tulsi Bhai'.
"Delighted to be in India for the WHO Traditional Medicine Global Summit, the Ministerial Meeting on Ending TB in WHO South East Asia and the G20 Health Ministers Meeting. Namaste India," the director general posted on X.
Also Read
IOC awards Olympic Order to WHO Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus
WHO-organised global summit on traditional medicines in Guj on Aug 17-18
Biden signs bill to declassify information related to origins of Covid
WHO Chief Tedros warns of next pandemic, urge nations to be prepared
WHO declares end to viral disease 'mpox' public health emergency
CCEA approves 7 multi-tracking projects to increase railway network
Huge challenge upon us, need year to rebuild infrastructure: CM Sukhu
Non-adherence to building codes in hills can have lethal consequences: Omar
Rashtrapati Bhavan asks all to visit Amrit Udyan as it reopens for public
Himachal Pradesh: At least 60 killed amid rain fury; rescue ops underway
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)