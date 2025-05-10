Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 01:48 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Guwahati airport operational with enhanced security, say authorities

Guwahati airport operational with enhanced security, say authorities

It urged passengers to adhere to all security checks and arrive at the airport ahead of time, as they may have to wait longer to complete all the procedures

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

The Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati, the only international airport in the Northeastern region, is operational with enhanced security protocols, authorities said on Saturday.

It urged passengers to adhere to all security checks and arrive at the airport ahead of time, as they may have to wait longer to complete all the procedures.

"The airport is operational. Due to enhanced security protocols, passengers may experience longer waiting times at the airport. We recommend that you plan accordingly and connect with your specific airlines for more information," the Adani Group-controlled airport said in a statement.

 

Issuing a list of Do's and Don'ts for travellers, it asked passengers to arrive well in time, allow time for security checks, and cooperate with security and airport personnel.

It urged travellers to follow the Guwahati airport's social media channels for accurate and timely information and reach out to the airlines for precise information.

The authorities called upon all not to share unverified information.

It also urged the passengers to ensure that they carry no prohibited or restricted items, and check with the airlines they are flying with, before carrying such items.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Guwahati Guwahati airport India-Pak conflict

First Published: May 10 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

