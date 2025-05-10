Saturday, May 10, 2025 | 06:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
MP cancels leave for officials in 13 departments amid Indo-Pak conflict

Departments include health, home, energy, urban, rural, PWD, revenue, GAD, water resources, Narmada valley, transport, food and civil supplies, and public health engineering

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting here to review the security arrangements in the state (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhopal
1 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

The Madhya Pradesh government on Friday cancelled all kinds of forthcoming leaves of officials in 13 departments including the Home and Health and Medical Education in view of the India-Pakistan military conflict.

"In view of the unprecedented situation, the state government has restricted all kinds of forthcoming leaves of the entire government staff working in 13 departments with immediate effect till further orders," said an order issued by the general administration department

These departments are: public health and medical education, home, energy, urban development and housing, panchayat and rural development, public health engineering, food, civil supplies and consumer protection, public works, revenue, general administration, water resources, Narmada valley development and transport.

 

Officials of these departments would be granted leave only in exceptional cases including poor health, marriage in the family or death with the permission of collectors at the district level and secretaries at the state level.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav held a high-level meeting here to review the security arrangements in the state.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Mohan Yadav Madhya Pradesh India-Pak conflict Operation Sindoor

First Published: May 10 2025 | 6:36 AM IST

