Home / India News / Delhi weather: Light rainfall, cloudy skies today amid ongoing cool spell

Delhi weather: Light rainfall, cloudy skies today amid ongoing cool spell

Residents can expect relief from the heat until May 11, with light rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures

New Delhi: A man and a woman use an umbrella while riding a scooter amid rains, in New Delhi, Friday, May 2, 2025. (Photo: PTI)

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 10 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi residents woke up to pleasant weather on Saturday morning as the city continues to enjoy a spell of relief from the scorching heat after rainfall. Following intense hot weather conditions towards the end of April, the city experienced heavy rain and thunderstorms on May 2. Ever since, intermittent drizzles and a drop in maximum temperatures have kept the weather relatively cool. The rain, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning, is expected to continue over the coming days. 

Today's forecast: Light rainfall, cloudy skies

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle on Saturday, with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 37 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius, respectively. Strong surface winds reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, are also expected.      

Weather forecast for the week

Residents can expect relief from the heat until May 11, with thunderstorms, rainfall, and a dip in maximum temperatures forecast. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and gusty winds are likely to continue until May 10, while cloudy skies will persist through Saturday. Strong surface winds, reaching speeds of 30–40 kmph during storms, will also be seen. Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31 and 36 degrees Celsius. 

Air quality remains in ‘moderate’ category

Air quality in Delhi remained in the ‘moderate’ category on Saturday morning. According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 170 at 7 am, compared to 148 at the same time a day earlier. The AQI across Delhi-NCR also moved to the ‘moderate’ or ‘satisfactory’ category. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI stood at 151 at 4 pm on May 9. In Gurugram, the AQI dropped to 128, placing it in the ‘moderate’ category. Noida and Greater Noida recorded AQIs of 116 and 117, respectively, while Ghaziabad’s AQI stood at 116. 
 According to the CPCB, an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. 

First Published: May 10 2025 | 9:53 AM IST

