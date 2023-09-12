Gyanvapi complex case: Allahabad High Court sets next hearing on Sept 18

The next hearing on the petitions challenging the maintainability of the civil suit filed with regard to the ownership of the Varanasi Gyanvapi complex and the validity of the Allahabad High Court ordering a survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), was scheduled for September 18.

Chief Justice Pritinkar Diwakar on Tuesday heard the petitions filed by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee and Sunni Central Waqf Board.

Both the Muslim and Hindu sides presented their arguments before the court scheduled the next hearing on the matter.

A Varanasi court on Friday granted four weeks' additional time to the ASI to complete the scientific survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

The ASI was granted time till October 6, 2023, to complete the survey and submit its report.

Earlier, in August this year, the Allahabad High Court allowed the ASI to conduct a survey of the Gyanvapi mosque complex.

Also Read Gyanvapi row: Allahabad court to hear petition filed by waqf board today Gyanvapi row: ASI survey underway at mosque complex amid tight security Supreme Court revives Gyanvapi panel plea, explains ASI survey stay Even mild Covid infection can cause sudden hearing loss, reveals study Caveat petition filed in Allahabad HC over Gyanvapi ASI survey order GSITI inks pact with Isro, to train 300 personnel in disaster management 36,097 govt jobs given in 18 months, says Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann From Pashmina to Zighrana Ittar, PM Modi gifts handicrafts to G20 leaders Indian law for protecting farmers can be model for entire world: Murmu Ayodhya to take 'wings' before consecration of Lord Ram temple in January

It dismissed a plea by the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee, challenging the ASI survey of the mosque complex, adjacent to Kashi Vishwanath temple in Varanasi.

The scientific survey of the complex, excluding 'wuzukhana', began on August 4, following the Allahabad High Court's order, which allowed the ASI to conduct the survey to determine if the 17th-century mosque was constructed over a pre-existing structure of a Hindu temple.

The Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee moved the Supreme Court challenging the Allahabad High Court order. However, the apex court declined to stay the scientific survey of the complex by the ASI.