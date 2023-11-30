Sensex (-0.24%)
66740.88 -161.03
Nifty (-0.10%)
20076.50 -20.10
Nifty Midcap (0.25%)
42727.00 + 108.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.09%)
6498.80 + 5.75
Nifty Bank (-0.41%)
44384.65 -181.80
Heatmap

H9N2 virus spreading among children, has connection with winter: Expert

H9N2 is a serotype influenza virus. The influenza virus is a common virus that comes at the end of the season, especially when there is the onset of winter

Health

Representative Image

ANI
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 11:17 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

After the Union Health Ministry recently said that it is closely monitoring the reported outbreak of H9N2 cases and clusters of respiratory illness in children, Director of Lady Harding Hospital, Dr Subhash Giri reiterated to take precautions and said that H9N2 virus is spreading among children and it has connection with winter.
Dr Subhash Giri, Director of Lady Harding Hospital, said, "At present, in China, the children who are born in this period or the children who are not exposed to the other viruses except COVID. Their immunity to the other routine viruses that caused the URI is far lower. It includes the immunity for influenza as well, and when the serotype is changed to H9N2, the immunity is still very low in these cases."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
H9N2 has stirred quite a lot of news in China, especially where children are being admitted with pneumonia. The reason for the H9N2 infection in China is that there was a lockdown due to COVID over there and the lockdown was strictly being followed by the government and people had to follow all the instructions of the government.
"The children who do not have any immunity if they get exposed to H9N2, which is quite a contagious virus that is spreading and added to that where the immunity is lower, the probability of developing pneumonia is very high. Routinely, influenza is present with upper respiratory tract infections, throat infections, rhinitis, cough pain, body aches and fever. But where the immunity is lower, the probability of developing pneumonia is very high. And that is what is being seen in China," added Dr Giri.
H9N2 is a serotype influenza virus. The influenza virus is a common virus that comes at the end of the season, especially when there is the onset of winter.
"The difference over here is that routinely during the winter we have various viruses that cause upper respiratory tract infections. In China, one virus has become quite prevalent; that stereotype is H9N2. The difference is that when we talk about our society in India, we have routine viruses, which are, accordingly, viral throat infections, upper respiratory tract infections and viral fever," said Dr Giri.
Notably, at the onset of winter, pain in throat has been witnessed in many patients which is similar to the other routine virus and it is not H9N2. As of date, the Indian government has also taken swift action; this virus has not been isolated yet and people need not be worried or panicked about whether this virus will come to India or not.

Also Read

Health ministry monitors H9N2 outbreak in China, assures low risk to India

China pneumonia outbreak: Centre asks states to review healthcare readiness

Health Ministry closely monitoring respiratory illness outbreak in China

Indian exporters cautiously watching respiratory illness in China

Nipah virus: All you need to know about symptoms, diagnosis and prevention

India needs to work with us: Trudeau after US indictment of Indian national

Indira, Haksar proved more than a match for Nixon-Kissinger in 1971: Ramesh

New SIM Card Rules to be implemented from December 1, check the details

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse an 'unfortunate human tragedy', says Sadhguru

Prez Murmu reviews NDA passing out parade, lauds 1st batch of women cadets

The doctor said, "The immunity of our children in India is far better than the immunity of the Chinese children. So the probability of having admissions for infections in the lung or pneumonia shall be very low in our scenario because in our country, people are more open to the environment and their immunity is far better than in developed countries. So that is why their immunity to influenza is also very good."
Because of the winter season, usually, even in adults, a lot of patients are coming with URIs and infections. However, this does not mean that there is a sudden surge in the number of patients. This is a routine patient who is coming to the OPD. In ENT OPD and in paediatric OPD, this is routine.
"I will not say that something very extraordinary is going on, although during the pollution there was a certain surge of some elderly patients who were coming and being admitted with complications. But this routine virus that is presenting itself to the children is not causing any complications per se, so there should not be any panic about it," added Dr Giri.
Meanwhile, Union Health Ministry has come up with many preventive steps like - isolation bed or isolation wards, equipment and other things in place.
For any viral infection that is within the house or within the community, we always say that one should wear a mask and should stay in his house and in his room. Basically, viral spreads within the community and within the house. If one person gets infected, be it a child or the mother, then other members of the family will get infected. So we always say to stay away and keep all the preventive measures.
"In the same way, the precautions over here will also be the same but if any surge for H9N2 comes, then we probably need to gear up just like we did during COVID. I personally feel that I'm not finding any region where this virus will cause any problems or panic in India. It should not cause any panic," he added.
Topics : Viruses Dieases Seasonal flu winter infections children

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 11:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyTelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon