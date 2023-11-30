Sensex (-0.32%)
66690.80 -211.11
Nifty (-0.25%)
20047.10 -49.50
Nifty Midcap (0.03%)
42630.55 + 11.85
Nifty Smallcap (-0.11%)
6485.90 -7.15
Nifty Bank (-0.41%)
44381.65 -184.80
Heatmap

Indira, Haksar proved more than a match for Nixon-Kissinger in 1971: Ramesh

I have described the Kissinger-Haksar and Nixon-Indira Gandhi encounters with archival detail in my book 'Intertwined Lives: PN Haksar & Indira Gandhi', Ramesh said

Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:45 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As former US secretary of state Henry Kissinger passed away, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Thursday recalled that in 1971 then US President Richard Nixon and Kissinger created huge headaches for India but then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and her close aide P N Haksar proved more than a match for them.
Kissinger, who dominated foreign policy as the United States extricated itself from Vietnam, died Wednesday. He was 100.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
In a post on X, Ramesh said, Henry Kissinger has passed away. He was as immensely consequential as he was hugely controversial.
In his long and eventful life he has been both celebrated and condemned, Ramesh noted.
But there can be no doubt about his sheer intellectual brilliance and awesome charisma, he said.
For the last three decades, he positioned himself as a great friend and supporter of India and indeed he was, Ramesh said.
But this was not always so and in 1971 especially, President Nixon and he created huge headaches for India and thought they had us cornered. However, Indira Gandhi and P N Haksar proved more than a match for them, the former Union minister said.
I have described the Kissinger-Haksar and Nixon-Indira Gandhi encounters with archival detail in my book 'Intertwined Lives: PN Haksar & Indira Gandhi', Ramesh said.
He also pointed out that Gary Bass in his book 'The Blood Telegram: Nixon, Kissinger and a Forgotten Genocide' indicts Kissinger severely for his role in the events of 1971 leading up to the creation of Bangladesh.

Also Read

Henry Kissinger, US secy of state under Prez Nixon and Ford, dies at 100

China ready to discuss fixing stalled ties with US: Xi tells Kissinger

Cong asks EAM to take up with Canada 'Indira assassination float' in parade

Pralhad Joshi accuses Ramesh of twisting facts on constitutional provisions

Canadian MP slams Indira Gandhi's death celebration by Khalistan supporters

New SIM Card Rules to be implemented from December 1, check the details

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse an 'unfortunate human tragedy', says Sadhguru

Prez Murmu reviews NDA passing out parade, lauds 1st batch of women cadets

New era of peace in Manipur as Centre inks pact with militant outfit: CM

India achieved the extraordinary during its G20 presidency, says PM Modi

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Indira Gandhi Jairam Ramesh 1971 war crimes US India relations US President

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieTata Tech IPO Allotment Delhi AQITelangana Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon