Prez Murmu reviews NDA passing out parade, lauds 1st batch of women cadets

Terming it as a historic day, Murmu extended good wishes to the women cadets, while noting that today daughters have to struggle to select a career of their choice

President Droupadi Murmu

President Droupadi Murmu

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:18 AM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Thursday reviewed the passing out parade of 145th course of the National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla in Pune and lauded the participation of the first batch of women cadets in the marching contingent.
Terming it as a historic day, Murmu extended good wishes to the women cadets, while noting that today daughters have to struggle to select a career of their choice.
Around 15 women cadets participated in the passing out parade along with their male counterparts.
Last year, the first batch of 19 women cadets joined the NDA, Khadakwasla, a premier tri-services institution that has given the country the finest military officers, and they are currently in the second year of the military-cum-academic training, a defence official earlier said.
The second and third year cadets take part in the passing out parade, the official said.
President Murmu, the Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, on Thursday congratulated all the cadets who completed their course.
She also congratulated the women cadets who were part of the marching contingent.
"I was told that from 2022, the training of women cadets has been started at the academy. Today, for the first time, the women cadets were part of the marching contingent," Murmu said.
"Today is a historic day and I am sure that the women cadets will take the name of the NDA and the country to new heights," she said.
Murmu also congratulated the foreign cadets from friendly nations for the completion of their course.
Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais and Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan were present on the occasion.

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:18 AM IST

