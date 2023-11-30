Sensex (-0.32%)
New SIM Card Rules to be implemented from December 1, check the details

The government is set to implement new SIM card rules from December 1. The guidelines were announced on August 1, 2023. Here's all you need to know about it

New SIM Card Rules to be implemented from December 1, check the details

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 10:33 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The Department of Telecommunications is implementing new SIM card rules from December 1, 2023. The new SIM guidelines were announced on August 1, 2023. However, these rules were scheduled to be implemented by October 1 but were delayed.

The new SIM card rules aim to deal with online fraud and combat scams involving fake SIMs. The rules are enforced throughout the country to curb scam cases. The government initiated this step considering the scams due to fake SIM cards and imposed penalties for breaking these rules, including fines and imprisonment. The main objective of these new rules is to mitigate financial fraud.
What are the new SIM card rules?

Here are the new SIM card rules implemented from December 1, 2023:

Mandatory registration

It is mandatory for telecom operators to register franchisees, distributors and point-of-sale (PoS) agents to prevent such agents from issuing SIM cards to unwanted elements and to those who are engaged in illegal activities. Every PoS agent has to register through a written agreement with licensees. In case, the PoS agent fails to comply with the new rules, he may get terminated or face a three-year blacklist. However, PoS agents have a 12-month window to follow the new registration process. 

E-KYC

Digital Know Your Customer or e-KYC is also mandatory from December 1 to facilitate the digital verification of each SIM user.

Every SIM card deal also needs to undergo a digital verification and will have to get a SIM card registered while selling them. Police verification is the responsibility of telecom operators. Failing to comply with digital KYC, a dealer can face a fine of up to Rs 10 lakh.

In case of a SIM replacement, the KYC process needs to be completed within 24 hours of incoming and outgoing SMS facilities.

Prevent Aadhar Misuse

The new guidelines also focussed on high misuse of printed Aadhaar, it is mandatory to capture the demographic details by scanning the QR code in the printed Aadhaar. Before disconnecting a mobile number, a 90-day cool-off period is provided. 

Stopping Bulk SIM card connection

To deal with fraudulent activities, the government has discontinued provisions of bulk connections. Electronics & Information Technology Minister, Mr Ashwini Vaishnav, earlier stated that indisputable verification is mandatory to curb fraud, and dealers will have to face a penalty of Rs 10 lakh if found violating the norms.

According to new SIM card rules, a user can obtain 9 SIM cards on One ID.

The government also launched the Sanchar Saathi portal earlier this year to report stolen or lost mobiles and to block them. The government launched this along with AI software ASTR to identify illegal mobile connections.
First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 10:33 AM IST

