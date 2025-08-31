Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 09:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / HAL likely to deliver 2 Tejas Mark-1A jets next month: Defence secy

HAL likely to deliver 2 Tejas Mark-1A jets next month: Defence secy

Defence Secretary R K Singh also said that the government is likely to ink a fresh contract with HAL for procuring an additional batch of 97 Tejas jets after the delivery of the two aircraft

Tejas Mark-1A, Tejas jets

The Indian Air Force had flagged concerns over delays in the delivery of the Tejas Mark 1A jets under a previous contract. Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two Tejas Mark-1A fighter jets are likely to be delivered next month by the state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), Defence Secretary R K Singh said on Saturday.

Singh also said that the government is likely to ink a fresh contract with HAL for procuring an additional batch of 97 Tejas jets after the delivery of the two aircraft.

The Indian Air Force had flagged concerns over delays in the delivery of the Tejas Mark 1A jets under a previous contract.

"Hopefully, the first two of those will be delivered with weapons integration by the end of September," Singh said at the NDTV Defence Summit.

 

The defence secretary said about 38 Tejas jets are already in service and another 80-odd are being manufactured.

Also Read

BSE

Q1 results today: HAL, Nykaa, ONGC, Jindal Steel, 580 others on Aug 12

Aircraft, Tejas, Tejas Mk1A Aircraft

HAL receives first set of wings for Light Combat Aircraft Mk1A from L&T

HAL, hindustan aeronautics

HAL eyes export boost with accessories, indigenised parts: Official

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, HAL

HAL to deliver six Tejas jets to IAF by March amid engine supply delays

defence sector, defence, army, Armed forces

HAL vs BEL: One defence stock that is a must-have in your portfoliopremium

In February 2021, the defence ministry sealed a Rs 48,000 crore deal with HAL for the procurement of 83 Tejas Mk-1A jets for the IAF.

The delivery of the jets is facing delays primarily due to the US defence major GE Aerospace missing several deadlines for the supply of its aero engines to power the jets.

Last week, the government approved an additional batch of 97 Tejas fighters at a cost of around Rs 67,000 crore.

"I have made it clear to HAL that we will sign this contract only after HAL delivers two Tejas featuring a complete package," Singh said on the additional procurement.

He said HAL "will have an order book for four to five years".

"Hopefully, they (HAL) will be able to perfect this platform, integrate the radar and Indian weapons, so that it becomes a workhorse for us along with the Sukhoi," Singh said.

"There will still be a gap and for that gap we will have to look at some other options," he said, hinting at the procurement of more platforms for the Indian Air Force.

The single-engine Mk-1A will be a replacement for the IAF's MiG-21 fighters.

The IAF is looking at inducting the warplanes as the number of its fighter squadrons has gone down to 31 from the officially sanctioned strength of 42.

Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments.

It has been designed to undertake the air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Air India

Indore-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after 'fire indication'

Delhi Rains, Rain

Light rain likely in Delhi till Sept 5; IMD warns of flash floods up north

Mohan Charan Majhi, Mohan, Charan, Odisha CM

Economic, social, political progress of tribals top priority: Odisha CM

Xi Jinping-Modi, Xi Jinping, PM Modi

PM Modi to hold bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping today

Modi, Narendra Modi, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Prez Zelenskyy dials PM Modi, discusses peace efforts ahead of SCO summit

Topics : Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd HAL Hindustan Aeronautics Tejas Mark 1 A

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 8:58 AM IST

Explore News

RIL AGM LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon