HAL eyes export boost with accessories, indigenised parts: Official

The Lucknow unit of the HAL has developed the "main fuel pump" used in fighter aircraft -- a critical system that powers some of the Indian Air Force's frontline platforms -- they said. | File Image

Press Trust of India Lucknow
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) plans to boost its revenues through focussed efforts on the export of accessories related to aircraft and other platforms, a senior official has said.

In an interaction with mediapersons at the HAL's accessories division here on Wednesday, the official also said the platforms and components made by the state-run firm now reach "nearly 30 countries".

He emphasised that the HAL is already working with the government to deepen domestic capability across aircraft systems, while endeavouring to widen its export footprint.

The defence public sector undertaking (PSU) has plans to ramp up revenues through the export of accessories related to aircraft and other platforms, including Dornier Do-228, he said.

 

"This is part of focussed efforts at the corporate level," the official working with the HAL's accessories division said.

The division supports this strategy through documentation, post-sale engineering support and modification services, officials said.

They said the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) working with the HAL are also supported through formal "handholding" initiatives to build domestic capacity.

In the post-COVID-19 era, the HAL has intensified efforts towards greater indigenisation across critical lines of equipment, the officials said.

The Lucknow unit of the HAL has developed the "main fuel pump" used in fighter aircraft -- a critical system that powers some of the Indian Air Force's frontline platforms -- they said.

The component is entirely indigenised and manufactured at the Lucknow division, the officials added and described it as a "significant achievement in the HAL's self-reliance drive".

Fighter jet fuel pumps are critical in ensuring the proper flow of fuel to the engine under diverse flight conditions, including changes in altitude, rapid manoeuvring, acceleration and deceleration. They must provide a consistent and reliable fuel supply to maintain the aircraft's performance and safety, the officials said.

"The main fuel pump is one of the most sensitive and high-performance systems in a fighter aircraft," an official said.

Spread across 290 acres, the HAL complex in Lucknow houses the manufacturing unit and residential quarters, and supports aircraft such as the Su-30MKI, LCA Tejas, ALH Dhruv, Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) and Dornier Do-228, the officials said.

The Lucknow division is part of the HAL's Accessories Complex, which also includes units in Kanpur, Hyderabad, Korwa and a newly-opened unit in Kasaragod.

The Lucknow division supplies aircraft systems, including propulsion, hydraulics, mission and combat solutions, flight-control units and landing-gear systems. It also provides full-life-cycle support through post-sale documentation, modifications and engineering handholding, the officials said.

The Lucknow division also provides system-level support for the Su-30MKI fleet, with complete maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) now being carried out within the country, they added.

In addition to its defence contributions, the unit supports the country's space programme by contributing components for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through the HAL's aerospace division, the officials said, noting that this reflects a "growing synergy" between the defence PSU's defence and civilian arms.

The HAL has also allied operations with the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) and the Gas Authority of India Limited (GAIL), the officials said.

First Published: Jul 17 2025 | 3:36 PM IST

