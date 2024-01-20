Sensex (    %)
                        
Half-day declared for govt offices, educational institutions in Guj on Mon

According to a notice issued by the Gujarat government, all government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 pm

Ram temple, ram mandir

Photo: ANI

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 20 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

For the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony at the Ayodhya Ram Temple on January 22, the Gujarat government has announced a half-day in the state on Monday.
According to a notice issued by the Gujarat government, all government offices and educational institutions in the state will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 pm.
The decision aims to facilitate the participation of employees in the historic event.
Notably, many states and union territories (UTs) including Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, have also announced a half-day on January 22.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has officially approved a half-day closure for all Delhi Government offices, ULBs, autonomous bodies, undertakings, and boards on January 22.
Earlier, the Haryana government issued a notice announcing that all government offices, including boards, schools, colleges, corporations and universities, will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 pm.
The Madhya Pradesh government also issued a notice announcing that all government offices will remain closed on January 22 until 2:30 pm given the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
As part of the elaborate rituals leading up to the Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on January 22, the idol of Ram Lalla was placed in the 'Garbha Griha' of the Ram Temple on Thursday amid joyous chants of 'Jai Shri Ram.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Ram temple Ayodhya Gujarat temple

First Published: Jan 20 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

