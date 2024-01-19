Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: View date, timings and full schedule here

The Shri Ram Mandir's grand opening celebration is scheduled for January 22, 2024, in Ayodhya. To take part in this historic occasion, people can conveniently make their appointments online, as the Shri Smash Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra is diligently working to smoothen the process. Devotees can also make offline reservations for their Aarti passes in advance of the opening of the highly regarded Ram temple.

The inauguration ceremony of the Ayodhya's Ram temple is booked for January 22, 2024. The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has officially affirmed the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the promising day of the temple's inauguration.

This affirmation highlights the meaning of the occasion, as it will mark the esteemed presence of the Indian Prime Minister adding a feeling of prestige and significance to this notable event.

Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: Timing

On January 22, 2024, the sacred ceremony of Pran Pratishtha is scheduled to take place. The temple's consecration of Ram Lalla is meticulously scheduled to take place between 12:15 and 12:45 pm.

The establishment of divine energy within the idol at this pivotal moment signifies spiritual significance and sanctity in the temple. Devotees enthusiastically expect and take part in this exact time period, adding to the blessing of the Ram temple.

Ram Mandir: Darshan timing

Temple darshan or the chance for devotees to look for the divine presence is accessible from 7 am until 11:30 am.

The temple once more will open its doors for darshan from 2 pm to 7 pm. This extended time span permits worshippers to take part in spiritual contemplation and associate with the sacred climate at different periods over the course of the day, guaranteeing openness for those looking for the divine experience during the morning and evening sessions.

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya: Aarti timings

Three day to day aarti ceremonies are planned at 6:30 am, 12:00 noon, and 7:30 pm, individually. Passes are needed for support in the aarti ceremonies with the accompanying timetable:

6:30 am: Shringar/Jagaran Aarti

12:00 pm: Bhog Aarti

7:30 pm: Sandhya Aarti

Devotees are given the adaptability to choose their preferred Aarti from the given list, permitting them to appropriately effectively deal with their timetables and arrangements.

It's vital to note that same day appointments rely upon slot accessibility, and fans should introduce themselves at the camp office at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi 30 minutes before the Aarti time with a substantial government ID to get Aarti passes.