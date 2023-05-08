close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Haryana Cabinet accepts backward classes panel report on reservation

Haryana Cabinet on Monday accepted the State Backward Classes Commission's report on the proportion of reservation for the communities in urban local body elections, according to an official statement

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
polls

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : May 08 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Haryana Cabinet on Monday accepted the State Backward Classes Commission's report on the proportion of reservation for the communities in urban local body elections, according to an official statement.

The commission has recommended that every municipal body shall have at least one councillor belonging to backward classes Block-A if its population is not less than two per cent of the total population of the urban local body, it said.

There are as many as 78 backward classes in the state and more than 70 of them fall in Block-A sub-category.

The commission, headed by Justice (retired) Darshan Singh, conducted an empirical assessment of the political backwardness of the backward classes.

In the assessment, the commission found that the backward classes Block-A are not adequately represented in the political setup, so they require the support of reservation in the elections of urban local bodies and municipalities for adequate participation in the grassroots democratic setup, according to the statement.

The cabinet, which met here Monday evening under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, accepted the commission's report.

Also Read

BJP claims candidates supported by it swept Bihar Urban Local Body polls

Govt committed on quota issue: Karnataka CM amid protests by Panchamasalis

SC issues notice to Centre on plea seeking caste-based census for OBCs

Rs 10423 cr sanctioned to Bihar for welfare of SC, OBC, EBC in 5 yrs: Govt

UP Guv okays ordinance to amend urban body poll rules for OBC reservation

Canadian trade minister sees progress on early-stage agreement with India

SC seeks govt's response on PIL for welfare of people suffering from autism

India seeks investments from ADIA, Mubadala for renewable, digital sectors

Government bans apple imports if its price is less than Rs 50 per Kg

SC seeks Centre's response on a plea challenging release of Anand Mohan

According to the statement, the commission has stated that as per the directions of the Supreme Court, the reservation shall not exceed the aggregate of 50 per cent of the total seats reserved in favour of Scheduled Castes and BC (A) taken together in a particular urban local body/municipality.

In order to clarify the interpretation of the recommendations, the following examples have been cited by the commission, it said.

"Say, for example, in the urban local area 'A', the population of the backward classes Block A of citizens is 25 per cent of the total population of that urban local area then 12.5 per cent of seats shall be reserved for BC-A category subject to the other conditions mentioned.

"Where...the population of the Scheduled Castes is 50 per cent or more, the BC-A will not get any reservation irrespective of the percentage of their population," it said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Haryana Cabinet Committees Reservations Civic polls

First Published: May 08 2023 | 10:20 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

Emergency ends

Photo: ANI
3 min read
Premium

Extending liability

black money
3 min read

Driver in deadly Texas crash charged with manslaughter, says Police

Photo: Twitter
2 min read

China's debt-to-GDP ratio rises to record 279.7% on credit boom

China Flag
2 min read

Joe Biden trails Donald Trump as his approval rating hits low in ABC poll

US President Joe Biden acknowledged that the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin launching a full-scale invasion may have seemed far-fetched. (Photo: Bloomberg)
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

New lithium reserves in Rajasthan can help India reduce dependency on China

Lithium reserves
5 min read
Premium

How Balasaheb's 'sack of flour' is known to go against the grain

Sharad Pawar
4 min read

Oil Ministry panel proposes ban on 4-wheeler diesel vehicles by 2027

traffic, cars, coronavirus, automobile, traffic, roads, transport, vehicles, PE, passenger, people, pollution
2 min read

The Kerala Story row: The mise-en-scene of propaganda meets probity

The kerala story
4 min read

LIVE: Internet ban in Manipur till May 13, CM says high-level inquiry soon

Manipur violence
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon