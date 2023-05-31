Haryana CM Khattar to meet Himachal counterpart over water issues

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said an important meeting would be held with his Himachal Pradesh counterpart on June 5 to discuss issues related to surface water.

The issues to be discussed are the construction of the Kishau dam, the construction of new parallel linked channel from Dadupur to Hamida head, the Saraswati River Rejuvenation and Heritage Development Project, the SYL canal water via Himachal and the imposition of cess on electricity.

This information was given at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with administrative secretaries to review projects worth more than Rs 100 crore.

Khattar directed the officers to formulate various schemes on a large scale to drain out water from the waterlogged areas to enable the farmers can get its benefit.

He said the work is being done on various schemes for drinking water and irrigation. "It is the priority of the state government to provide clean drinking water in sufficient quantities to the citizens across the state uninterruptedly. Also, water will be available for irrigation to the farmers after these projects are completed."

During the meeting, officers apprised the Chief Minister that work is also being done for remodeling of the Gurugram Water Service channel and construction of the Mewat Feeder Canal project, besides increasing capacity of JLN canal and enhancing capacity of Hansi branch's carrier system.

Also Read SC govt employees in Haryana to get reservation in promotion: CM Khattar Haryana CM Khattar keeps Sports portfolio held by Minister Sandeep Singh Khattar announces Lord Parshuram Jayanti as gazetted holiday in Haryana Haryana govt to open drug de-addiction centres across the state: CM Khattar Heading in right direction by maximising use of digital platforms: Khattar Delhi govt moves SC against NGT order of LG to monitor waste management Reports claiming lack of evidence against WFI chief wrong: Delhi Police Khalistani supporters heckle Congress' Rahul Gandhi at an event in US Criteria are being decided for implementation of guarantees: Priyank Kharge Stalin urges Centre to resume direct flight between Chennai and Tokyo

"These irrigation and water projects will provide relief in areas with groundwater crises and water for irrigation will be available to industries and farmers," he added.

--IANS

vg/shb/