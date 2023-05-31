close

Haryana CM Khattar to meet Himachal counterpart over water issues

This information was given at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with administrative secretaries to review projects worth more than Rs 100 crore

IANS Chandigarh
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2023 | 4:44 PM IST
Listen to This Article

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said an important meeting would be held with his Himachal Pradesh counterpart on June 5 to discuss issues related to surface water.

The issues to be discussed are the construction of the Kishau dam, the construction of new parallel linked channel from Dadupur to Hamida head, the Saraswati River Rejuvenation and Heritage Development Project, the SYL canal water via Himachal and the imposition of cess on electricity.

This information was given at a high-level meeting chaired by the Chief Minister with administrative secretaries to review projects worth more than Rs 100 crore.

Khattar directed the officers to formulate various schemes on a large scale to drain out water from the waterlogged areas to enable the farmers can get its benefit.

He said the work is being done on various schemes for drinking water and irrigation. "It is the priority of the state government to provide clean drinking water in sufficient quantities to the citizens across the state uninterruptedly. Also, water will be available for irrigation to the farmers after these projects are completed."

During the meeting, officers apprised the Chief Minister that work is also being done for remodeling of the Gurugram Water Service channel and construction of the Mewat Feeder Canal project, besides increasing capacity of JLN canal and enhancing capacity of Hansi branch's carrier system.

"These irrigation and water projects will provide relief in areas with groundwater crises and water for irrigation will be available to industries and farmers," he added.

--IANS

vg/shb/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Haryana Himachal Pradesh Inter-state water disputes

First Published: May 31 2023 | 4:44 PM IST

