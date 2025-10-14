Tuesday, October 14, 2025 | 11:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Haryana IPS 'suicide': State on alert, police asked to ensure harmony

Haryana government directed police to maintain strict vigilance and work with community leaders to ensure harmony and prevent untoward incidents following IPS officer Y Puram Kumar's alleged suicide

Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team arrives to investigate at the house of senior Haryana IPS officer Y Puran Kumar, who allegedly died by suicide | (PTI Photo)

A 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar allegedly shot himself dead on October 7 | IPS Y Puran Kumar's residence (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
Last Updated : Oct 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

In the wake of protests following the alleged suicide of IPS officer Y Puram Kumar, the Haryana government has asked the police to maintain strict vigil and harmony by working closely with community leaders.

It said field officers must be prepared to take proactive steps to prevent any untoward incidents.

The directives were issued by the General Administration Department (Political Branch-I) on October 12 on behalf of the chief secretary to additional chief secretary (Home), director general of police, all divisional commissioners, all deputy commissioners and all commissioners and superintendents of police.

A 2001-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Kumar allegedly shot himself dead on October 7.

 

In an eight-page final note purportedly left behind by Kumar, he accused eight senior IPS officers, including now-transferred Haryana DGP Shatrujeet Kapur and Rohtak SP Narendra Bijarniya, of "blatant caste-based discrimination, targeted mental harassment, public humiliation and atrocities".

On Sunday, a 31-member committee formed to seek justice for the deceased officer's family gave a 48-hour ultimatum to the government to act against Kapur and Bijarniya, failing which it threatened to hold a protest on Tuesday.

The Haryana government sent Kapur on leave late on Monday night.

"With reference to recent incidents emerging after the unfortunate demise of Sh. Y Puran Kumar, IPS, ADGP, Haryana government, there is an urgent need to maintain strict vigil and ensure communal harmony across all districts and divisions," the order stated.

"All concerned officers are hereby directed to maintain close coordination with local organisations and community leaders, monitor the situation continuously and initiate all measures required to uphold peace and public order.

"Any developments having potential to disturb harmony should be addressed promptly, and timely reports may be furnished for review," it said.

The order asked field officers to "remain accessible and prepared to take proactive steps to prevent any untoward incidents".

"Please remain in close touch with all stakeholders and extend full cooperation to the concerned authorities for effective law and order management," it said.

Members of many Dalit outfits and some opposition parties have staged protests at different places in Haryana, demanding strict action against the accused in the suicide case.

First Published: Oct 14 2025 | 11:00 AM IST

