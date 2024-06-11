Business Standard
Haryana deliberately, illegally halting water supplies to Delhi: Atishi

In a press conference here, Atishi alleged that the Haryana government was releasing less water to the city because of which Delhi is unable to meet the daily water requirement

The Delhi government's quick response team has been tasked to inspect the water distribution plants in Delhi to check for any leakages, she added. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

Delhi Water Minister Atishi on Tuesday slammed the Haryana government and alleged that it was deliberately and illegally halting the water supply to the capital.
In a press conference here, Atishi alleged that the Haryana government was releasing less water to the city because of which Delhi is unable to meet the daily water requirement.
Citing an affidavit submitted by the Haryana government in the Supreme Court, the minister said, The Haryana government has been lying that they have released adequate supply water to Delhi. Their affidavit filed in the Supreme Court presents the data on actual discharge of water which has exposed their lie.
 
According to the affidavit, from May 23 ahead of the elections in Delhi, the water quantities released was reduced by the Haryana government, she alleged.
Delhi went to polls on May 25, before that for four days they (Haryana government) reduced the water supply to the city, this is shown by their own affidavit filed in the Supreme Court, she said.
The minister also said that she will write a letter to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini regarding this and also approach the Supreme Court to present before it the data in the affidavit.
Atishi said Delhi was falling short of 40-45 million gallons per day of water due to the stalled water supply from Haryana.
The Delhi government's quick response team has been tasked to inspect the water distribution plants in Delhi to check for any leakages, she added.

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 7:26 PM IST

