Decoding Delhi's water crisis: Causes, impact, and sustainable solutions

Did you know five of the world’s 20 largest cities under water stress are in India, with Delhi being second on the list? That’s according to the Composite Water Management Index released by NITI Aayog in 2019.

The country’s national capital has long been water-stressed. The city largely depends on neighbouring states to meet the bulk of its drinking water demand. Water from the upper reaches of Yamuna, the carrier lined channel (CLC) Munak, the Delhi sub-branch (DSB) canals from Haryana, and the Upper Ganga Canal via Muradnagar from Uttar Pradesh reach the households routed through nine water treatment plants. But that’s far from the city’s total water needs. Delhi has a daily water demand of 1,290 million gallons per day (MGD), of which the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) currently produces 1,000 MGD. The gap is met by Delhi’s groundwater reserves. Here’s an analysis of the root causes of Delhi’s water shortage, its far-reaching impacts, and the sustainable solutions to mitigate the crisis.

What are the reasons for water scarcity in Delhi?

Over-extraction of groundwater

In the absence of external addition to Delhi’s water quota over the recent years, the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), in the past five years, has been steadily increasing groundwater extraction. Groundwater extraction was raised from 86 million gallons per day (MGD) in 2020 to around 135 MGD in 2024, according to a Hindustan Times report.

According to DJB sources, the Jal Board plans to add 1,034 tubewells to extract an additional 23.45 MGD of groundwater, in addition to the current extraction of 135 MGD, to meet Delhi’s rising water demand. The consequence: Poor water quality, depletion of the water table and a threat to future water supplies.

Pollution of water sources

High ammonia levels (more than 2.5 parts per million) in the Yamuna have long contributed to poor water supply in parts of Delhi. An increase in ammonia level often leads to a 50 per cent decrease in production at Wazirabad and Chandrawal water treatment plants.

The areas that are affected include Civil lines, Hindu Rao Hospital and adjoining areas, Kamla Nagar, Shakti Nagar, Karol Bagh, Pahar Ganj and NDMC areas, Old and New Rajinder Nagar, Patel Nagar, Baljeet Nagar, Prem Nagar, Inderpuri, Kalkaji, Govindpuri, Tughlakabad, Sangam Vihar, Ambedkar Nagar. Although there was a proposal for an ammonia treatment plant to treat the polluted water from the Yamuna, work has yet to begin even after a year.

Numerous drains and rivulets discharge toxic waste from small and medium industries into the Yamuna river, eventually affecting Delhi’s clean water supply. Despite supervision by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board and the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, as well as interventions by the National Green Tribunal (NGT), the Yamuna in Delhi remains one of the most polluted rivers in the country.

Impact of climate change

According to the draft of the Delhi State Action Plan on Climate Change released in June 2023, the city is projected to incur economic losses of Rs 2.75 trillion by 2050 as a result of climate change impacts.

The plan emphasises that “heat waves/ higher temperature and heavy precipitation events over fewer number of days” are the major challenges that the city will confront in the coming years. Rising temperatures and erratic precipitation patterns pose significant challenges to the city’s water supply.

Inefficient water management

While low-income residents of Delhi are already suffering from inadequate access to clean water, the situation is likely to get dire for millions due to the impact of climate change coupled with inefficient water management by the government.

Several neighbourhoods in South Delhi will now receive water only once daily instead of twice, as part of a water rationing strategy announced by Water Minister Atishi Marlena Singh. This decision affects areas like Greater Kailash, Lajpat Nagar, Panchsheel Park, Hauz Khas, Chittaranjan Park, and nearby locations.

Images and videos of Delhiites rushing at the sight of water tankers have already started circulating on social media. Inefficient water management has also been a matter of intense politics in Delhi. While the Delhi government held multiple emergency meetings to address the water crisis in the city at the onset of the summer, the Opposition alleges that the annual water shortage during summers is ‘solely because of ineptness, inefficiency and unpreparedness of the state government’.

Inter-state water disputes

Water disputes between Haryana and Delhi have centred around the allocation of water from the Yamuna river. Haryana alleges that Delhi is drawing more water than allocated under various agreements. The disputes have led to legal battles and interventions by the Supreme Court of India to resolve issues of equitable water sharing. The Upper Yamuna River Board has also been under scrutiny for not effectively managing water distribution among the basin states.

The two states also spar over the ITO barrage in Delhi, which belongs to the Haryana government. While the issue has now snowballed into a political fight between the two states, and the Central Water Commission’s inefficient role in managing the three barrages in Wazirabad, ITO, and Okhla indicates poor coordination and transparency among Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh governments.

What are the challenges posed by water scarcity?

Health issues

With the reduced availability of clean water, marginalised communities living in unauthorised colonies often have to rely on unsafe water sources, leading to waterborne diseases. Insufficient water supply also hampers the maintenance and cleanliness of public toilets. When water is scarce, sewage systems can fail, which increases the risk of diseases such as cholera.

Social and economic impact

Increased illness due to poor hygiene and sanitation leads to higher healthcare costs for individuals and the government. Frequent illnesses impact productivity as people miss work or school, affecting their economic well-being and academic opportunities.

It’s that time of the year when marginalised communities are forced to rely on water tankers for their domestic needs. This dependence can be unreliable and costly, leading to further economic strain.

According to the Delhi Jal Board, during the peak summers of May to June in 2024, about 961 water tankers consisting of 811 hired water tankers and 150 departmental SS tankers will be deployed in comparison to 776, 779 and 899 number of tankers deployed in February, March and April 2024 respectively.

While politics is being played out over alleged corruption involving the supply of water through tankers, the immediate solution often involves turning to additional extraction of groundwater. This, in turn, exacerbates the water scarcity issue.

What are the solutions to address water scarcity?

Water conservation and management

Wasting water in Delhi will now cost you Rs 2,000. In a recent meeting, Delhi Minister Atishi Marlena Singh ordered a crackdown on water misuse, authorising inspection teams from the DJB to fine offenders using pipes to wash cars, allowing water tanks to overflow, and using domestic water supply for construction. The teams are also authorised to disconnect illegal water connections at construction sites or commercial establishments. But these came when the city is already reeling under a severe water crisis.

On May 29, the minister alleged that the Haryana government was not releasing the capital city’s share of water even after several discussions. On May 31, the Delhi government has moved the Supreme Court requesting for additional water supply from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for a month to tackle the ongoing water shortage in the national capital.

According to the DJB’s Summer Action Plan 2024, the board has nine plant laboratories at water treatment plants (WTPs) for monitoring the quality at each treatment stage, that is, right from raw water to final water round the clock. There are two such laboratories each at Wazirabad, Chandrawal and Haiderpur and one each at Nangloi, Bawana and Okhla WTPs.

On the other hand, currently, there are 1,676 rainwater harvesting systems under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, of which 359 are under the horticulture wing.

Technological interventions

According to reports the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), in collaboration with Hitachi India, has implemented a technological intervention using field sensors, remote terminal units, smart meters, and Pipe Network Management System at the Pitampura water distribution network. The project, although not independently verified by Business Standard, enables real-time monitoring of the hydraulic health of the water distribution network, ensuring equitable water distribution and effective management of non-revenue water through remote monitoring and control at 14 local control points of the network.

Such technological intervention could enable remote and real-time monitoring and control of plant operations, assisting operators in intelligent decision-making, and preventive maintenance of water distribution networks.



Infrastructure development



As a step in the direction, the DJB has recently increased infra charges for new water connections. According to the DJB’s Summer Action Plan 2024, out of 1,799 unauthorised colonies in the city, piped water supply has been laid and commissioned in 1,638 colonies and in 42 colonies pipelines have been laid and shall be notified after summers after assessing the availability of water.



(Source: Delhi Jal Board)

Considering the present water crisis in the city, it is imperative that the production and supply of potable water have to be increased and made more efficient. Experts suggest the Delhi Jal Board can be more commercially-oriented and customers (households, businesses and industries) should be prepared to pay for the ‘real cost’ of supply. This, in turn, can improve efficiency in the operation and maintenance of the water supply system and expansion of the water distribution network in the city.As a step in the direction, the DJB has recently increased infra charges for new water connections. According to the DJB’s Summer Action Plan 2024, out of 1,799 unauthorised colonies in the city, piped water supply has been laid and commissioned in 1,638 colonies and in 42 colonies pipelines have been laid and shall be notified after summers after assessing the availability of water.

Policy and governance reforms

An integrated approach to land-use planning and zoning, which includes water as a key aspect, is the only way to ensure sustainable urban development where cities do not run out of water in the long run, according to a NITI Ayog report. It says, state and city governments should consider water resource availability in the region while creating city plans and providing permits for new establishments, and restrict any development activities that are not sustainable in terms of water management.

Delhi’s external sources of water are in the neighbouring states of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The challenge is ensuring cooperation between these states, governed by different political parties, for water sharing. Inter-state cooperation can go a long way in mitigating Delhi’s annual water crisis during the summer months.

How can one manage the water crisis at home?

Household water conservation

To conserve water at home, experts suggest one should use ISI-marked GI pipes and fittings for all water connections and hire qualified plumbers. Install small-sized flush cisterns with regulatory mechanisms to reduce water usage per flush. Opt for water-saving appliances like washing machines that save up to 90 litres per load. Additionally, use a broom instead of water to clean driveways, garages, and sidewalks. Implementing these measures can significantly reduce household water consumption and contribute to overall water conservation efforts.

And yes, do not leave the taps running while brushing your teeth and washing dishes.

Community participation in rainwater harvesting

Considering Delhi’s vast area of 1,486 sq km, its rainwater harvesting potential amounts to a staggering 907 billion litres annually, according to a 2023 study. To effectively implement rainwater harvesting, various activities such as training sessions, workshops, painting competitions, awards, seminars, water talks, and webinars can be organised at the community level. Rooftops of residential societies are ideal for rainwater harvesting in urban areas, easily collecting rainwater from residential, commercial, and industrial buildings with proper downspout systems. Covered parking structures can be modified to capture rainwater and direct it to storage tanks. Additionally, artificial turf or natural grass sports fields and playgrounds can be designed with drainage systems to collect and store rainwater for irrigation.