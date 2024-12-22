Business Standard

Haryana govt notifies procurement of 24 crops at minimum support price

The decision on MSP for additional crops was announced on August 5, months before the assembly polls in October.

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 22 2024 | 10:05 PM IST

The Haryana government has notified the procurement of 24 crops at a minimum support price (MSP), extending the list of 14 farm produces that were earlier eligible for guaranteed rates under public procurement system.

The state cabinet of the previous government, which was also headed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, already approved the proposal of buying 10 additional crops at MSP.

The decision on MSP for additional crops was announced on August 5, months before the assembly polls in October. Till August, government agencies used to procure 14 crops at MSP.

According the latest notification dated December 19, the then Council of Ministers, in its meeting held on August 5, decided to purchase ragi, soybean, nigerseed, safflower, barley, maize, jowar, jute, copra and summer moong at the minimum support price.

 

The notification said, this was in addition to the crops that were already being procured, including paddy, bajra, kharif moong, urd, arhar, wheat and mustard.

While campaigning for the October 5 Haryana assembly polls, the ruling BJP had said that the decision of MSP was part of the government's several measures for farmers' welfare.

On December 13, Chief Minister Saini had said his government was providing MSP on all the crops of farmers in Haryana and dared the neighbouring Punjab government to follow suit.

A few days ago, Saini had said the AAP government in Punjab must talk to the farmers to address their grievances.

His remarks had come amid ongoing agitation by farmers, under the banner of Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha, who have been camping at Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana since February 13 after their march to Delhi was stopped by security forces.

A "jatha" (group) of 101 farmers made three attempts to enter Delhi on foot between December 6 and 14, but they were stopped by security personnel in Haryana.

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal (70) has been on a fast-unto-death at the Khanauri border point between Punjab and Haryana to press the Centre to accept the agitating farmers' demands, including a legal guarantee of MSP on crops. His fast entered 27th day on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

