Wednesday, July 16, 2025 | 03:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / HC asks Centre to place litigation papers about Delhi HC deportations

HC asks Centre to place litigation papers about Delhi HC deportations

The court also verbally asked the central government's lawyer to "ascertain" whether there is any truth in the allegation that Bengali-speaking people were being questioned over their nationality

Delhi High Court

A division bench, presided by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, took up two habeas corpus petitions, alleging illegal detention of some people from West Bengal. (Photo: Twitter)

Press Trust of India
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Calcutta High Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to place before it all records regarding litigations before the Delhi HC over the deportation of a few persons found to be illegally residing in the national capital.

The court also verbally asked the central government's lawyer to "ascertain" whether there is any truth in the allegation that Bengali-speaking people were being questioned over their nationality in different places in the country after the West Bengal government's counsel raised the issue.

However, no order was issued by the court on this matter.

A division bench, presided by Justice Tapabrata Chakraborty, took up two habeas corpus petitions, alleging illegal detention of some people from West Bengal.

 

The court directed the Centre to file an affidavit with regard to the petitioners' averment that they were already deported and that the issue was being litigated before the Delhi High Court.

Also Read

Mamata Banerjee, Mamata

Mamata to lead protest on harassment of Bengali speakers in other states

crime against women rape assault

Kolkata B-school rape case stalls as survivor, family refuse to assist

Kolkata Teacher's protest

Security cordon around Bengal secretariat as eligible teachers plan protest

Suvendu Adhikari, Suvendu

Will reveal names of TMC leaders causing chaos on college campuses: Suvendu

crime against women rape assault

Gangrape accused consumed liquor in guard room after crime: Kolkata Police

A habeas corpus petition is a legal remedy seeking direction to produce a person who is missing or has been illegally detained.

Appearing for the Centre, additional solicitor general Asok Kumar Chakrabarti informed the court that a petition was filed before the Delhi High Court seeking their production before it.

He said that after the Delhi High Court was informed that they had been deported on orders of the Foreigners Regional Registration Officer, the petitioners withdrew the habeas corpus application and filed a fresh petition there challenging the FRRO orders.

Chakrabarti stated before the division bench that suppressing these facts, the two habeas corpus petitions were moved before the Calcutta High Court and prayed that these be dismissed.

Expressing displeasure at the non-disclosure of these facts by the petitioners, the court asked the Centre to file an affidavit with all records and documents relating to the matter by July 28.

The petitioners will file a reply to it by August 4, and the matter will come up for hearing again on August 6, the court directed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, Ploug

PM Kisan Yojana 20th instalment: How to check your name in beneficiary list

Mahatma Gandhi oil painting

Rare oil portrait of Mahatma Gandhi fetches over ₹1.67 cr at London auction

Fauja Singh

LIVE news: NRI Amritpal Singh Dhillon arrested in hit-and-run death of marathoner Fauja Singh

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Sub-Zonal Naxal commander gunned down in Jharkhand during encounter

Kolhapuri chappals at Prada show

HC dismisses PIL against Prada for unauthorised use of Kolhapuri chappal

Topics : Kolkata New Delhi Delhi High Court bengal West Bengal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayLatest LIVE newsGold-Silver Rate TodayiPhone 17 SeriesDividend Stocks TodayPanchayat Actor Asif KhanQ1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon