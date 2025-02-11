Business Standard

HC grants Engineer Rashid custody parole; son calls it positive development

HC grants Engineer Rashid custody parole; son calls it positive development

Abrar Rashid, his son, stated that the people of north Kashmir are happy with the decision and also confirmed that a bail petition had been filed, expressing hope for a favourable outcome

Abdul Rashid, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, Engineer Rashid

Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Chief Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as Engineer Rashid | (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 8:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineer Rashid's son, Abrar Rashid, has welcomed the court's decision allowing his father to attend the Budget Session of Parliament, calling it a "positive development."

He stated that the people of north Kashmir are happy with the decision and also confirmed that a bail petition had been filed, expressing hope for a favourable outcome.

Speaking to ANI, Abrar said, "This is a positive development. He had received such a huge mandate (in the Lok Sabha elections), and people sent him to Parliament as their representative. But he was unable to attend the last three sessions due to restrictions," he said.

 

He further added, "The first part of this session will end on February 13. He will be allowed to attend Parliament, which is a matter of joy for the people of north Kashmir. The petition for regular bail has also been filed, and we hope for a positive result whenever it is heard."

Meanwhile, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) state secretary Sheikh Ashiq also welcomed the decision. "I think the entire Kashmir is happy. Being a colleague, I am even happier. We hope he recovers well as he was on a hunger strike, and now he will be joining the Parliament session," he said.

Advocate Vikhyat Oberoi, counsel for Engineer Rashid, confirmed that the High Court granted custody parole for February 11 and 13. "The High Court has been pleased to grant two days of custody parole. Usual conditions have been imposed, including a ban on using the Internet, mobile phones, and speaking to the media or public," he stated.

The Delhi High Court granted the parole while Rashid remains lodged in Tihar Jail in connection with a terror funding case. A bench led by Justice Vikas Mahajan directed that Rashid be escorted under tight security to and from Parliament. The court also specified that he must not engage with the media or communicate through any electronic devices during this period.

The Budget Session of Parliament began on January 31 with President Droupadi Murmu's address. The first part of the session will conclude on February 13, while the second part will run from March 10 to April 4.

