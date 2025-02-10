Business Standard

Monday, February 10, 2025 | 11:38 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt says 255 passengers placed in 'no fly list' in last three years

Govt says 255 passengers placed in 'no fly list' in last three years

A person aggrieved due to inclusion in the list can appeal within 60 days from the date of issue of the order, to an appellate committee constituted by the ministry

Flight

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Monday said 255 passengers were placed in the 'No Fly List' by airlines in the last three years for various reasons, including incidents of misbehaviour, quarrels and manhandling of crew members.

A total of 82 people were placed in the list in 2024 while the count stood at 110 in 2023 and at 63 in 2022, as per data shared by the civil aviation ministry with Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said passengers were placed in the 'No Fly List' for incidents of misbehaviour, quarrels and manhandling of crew members, among others.

 

Adequate regulatory frameworks are in place to ensure safety of the aircraft/ persons/ property/ good order and discipline on board the aircraft and to handle the unlawful/disruptive behaviour on-board the aircraft, he noted.

A person aggrieved due to inclusion in the list can appeal within 60 days from the date of issue of the order, to an appellate committee constituted by the ministry.

Also Read

Air India

DGCA imposes Rs 30 lakh penalty on Air India for regulatory norms violation

Maha Kumbh, Prayagraj

Amid skyrocketing airfares to Prayagraj, govt asks DGCA to lower prices

India has recorded the second-highest increase in domestic airfares in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) and West Asian regions, climbing by 43 per cent in the first half of 2024 compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019, second only to Vietnam (63 per cent). In

Pralhad Joshi urges DGCA to reduce high airfares to Prayagraj for Kumbh

DGCA

Haveus Aerotech gets DGCA approval for cargo handling-related maintenance

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Section of Akasa Air pilots seeks detailed DGCA audit over training issues

The committee is chaired by a retired judge of a high court, a representative from a passengers' association or consumer association or retired officer of Consumer Dispute Redressal Forum and a representative of the airlines of the rank not below the rank of vice president or equivalent.

India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and the country's airports handled 37.41 crore passengers in FY24.

"The air passengers are expected to grow at the rate of approximately 15 per cent per year for the next five years," Mohol said in another written reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Sonia Gandhi, Sonia

Sonia Gandhi demands Centre to conduct population census at earliest

PremiumDelhi airport, Airport

Business-class flyers from Delhi may soon have to shell out more

Congress leader P Chidambaram

Congress leader Chidambaram finds faults with Budget in Rajya Sabha

India Energy Week (IEW 2025)

India Energy Week: Alternative sourcing deals with global firms on cards

Nirmala Sitharaman, Nirmala

UPDATES: Sitharaman meets Swiss economic affairs secretary, discusses ways to deepen ties

Topics : DGCA flights domestic flights Civil Aviation Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 10 2025 | 11:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEGold hit all-time High TodayStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEUS Indian Deport controversyJEE Mains results 2025 Date300 km-long traffic jam in PrayagrajBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon