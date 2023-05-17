close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Goa Investment Promotion Board approves 10 projects worth Rs 348 crore

The Goa Investment Promotion Board (IPB) on Wednesday approved 10 projects with a proposed investment of Rs 347.93 crore, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said

Press Trust of India Panaji
rupee, loan, indian rupee

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Goa Investment Promotion Board (IPB) on Wednesday approved 10 projects with a proposed investment of Rs 347.93 crore, state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said.

Sawant, who chaired the meeting of the IPB, said these projects will generate employment opportunities for 3,495 individuals.

"The Goa Investment Promotion Board approved 10 different industrial projects with a proposed investment of Rs 347.93 crore. Of these 10 projects, four are for the expansion of manufacturing capacity in the existing units, while three are new units proposed by the existing manufacturing companies in the state," the chief minister said in a press conference after the meeting.

One of these three proposed units is a Goan start-up that will manufacture All-Terrain Vehicles (ATV) and Unprotected Transport Vehicles (UTVs) for the defence sector. Apart from that, one senior executive of a pharmaceutical company is venturing into food testing laboratory business and the last one is a Goan hospitality brand with multiple units across the state that is investing into another eco-tourism project, he said.

"These projects demonstrate the immense opportunity of doing business that Goa offers. The fact that all 10 projects are Goa-based is a thumbs up to the efforts of the government of Goa in assuring economic prosperity. The board has directed that these projects be fast-tracked with maximum employment opportunities for the locals," the CM added.

Also Read

Goa lawmakers, oppn leaders want to name new airport on Manohar Parrikar

GFP, AAP slam Goa collector's circular seeking funds for event on Jan 26

Come Jan, travel from Mumbai to Goa on new highway in just 4.5 hrs: Gadkari

Goa declares paid holiday on K'taka poll day; Oppn, industry bodies fume

Congress state prez alleges BJP govt 'failed' to protect wildlife in Goa

55 wildlife creatures suffering from dehydration rescued in Mumbai

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

'Nearly one-fifth of population to be exposed to below-normal rainfall'

Here's how to track and block your lost smartphone on Sanchar Saathi portal

Govt clears MoU signing between competition regulators of India, Egypt

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Goa Investment

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:33 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

How net zero renews nuclear power push with small modular reactors

nuclear power plant
6 min read

Future Retail receives bids from 6 applicants in bankruptcy resolution

Future Retail
1 min read

REC net profit grows 33% YoY to Rs 3,065.37 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

The combined net profit of 20 cyclical companies in the index is expected to grow by 38.8 per cent YoY to Rs 1.01 trillion
2 min read

Whirlpool net profit down 24.6% YoY to Rs 63.7 crore in Jan-Mar quarter

Early Q4 earnings propped by RIL show
2 min read

April heatwaves were '30 times more likely' due of climate change: Experts

heatwave, heatwave in india
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

LIVE: Police has surrounded my house, arrest imminent, says Imran Khan

Imran Khan
2 min read

Happy that Siddaramaiah is set to become Karnataka CM: Mahadevappa

Photo: Flickr/IncrediblyNuming (licensed under CC BY 2.0)
1 min read

Under the lens: Regulator moots pre-export govt testing for cough syrup cos

India cough syrup, new drug policy
3 min read

164 'positive indigenisation list' items indigenised: Defence ministry

defence
2 min read

India to have over 7,000 more ultra-rich individuals by 2027: Knight Frank

ultra high net worth individual
3 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon