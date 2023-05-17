close

RAPIDX trains to have dedicated women's coach to ensure comfortable travel

India's first regional rail RAPIDX will have a dedicated women's coach on every train to ensure safe and comfortable regional travel for women, an official statement said on Wednesday

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Rapidx

Photo: ANI website

2 min read Last Updated : May 17 2023 | 8:57 PM IST
India's first regional rail RAPIDX will have a dedicated women's coach on every train to ensure safe and comfortable regional travel for women, an official statement said on Wednesday.

A provision for a diaper-changing station has also been made at every station.

"Moving in the direction to Meerut from Delhi, the second coach of the train set, i.e. just after the premium coach will be the women's coach. Whereas while moving to Delhi from Meerut it will be the second last coach of the train i.e. just before the premium coach," the statement stated.

Proper signage is being provided for the identification of these coaches at the platform level and on the train door openings. This reserved coach will have 72 seating capacity, it said.

Ten additional seats are also reserved for women in other coaches, it added.

"Keeping in mind the convenience of commuters travelling with young children, a provision for a diaper-changing station has also been made at every station integrated with other public transport modes," the statement said.

In every RAPIDX train, a train attendant will also be deputed who will play an important role in acquainting the commuters with the facilities available in the train and ensuring their safe and secure commute. He or she will be stationed in the premium coach and will assist the commuters in need, it stated.

National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) wants to create an environment where women feel secure travelling in the public mode of transport, whether alone or with a companion. To ensure this, CCTV cameras are being installed in and around the station premises for 24x7 monitoring and security personnel are being deployed to monitor various movements and to enhance safety, the statement said.

Platform screen doors (PSD) at every station, dedicated space for wheelchairs and stretchers in the train and lifts at every station which can also accommodate stretchers are a few of the various measures taken by NCRTC for the security and comfort of commuters. Well-lit pedestrian-friendly paths, lifts and escalators, seating areas and other commuter-centric amenities will further facilitate universal access at the stations, it said.

NCRTC is aiming to commission the entire 82 km long Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut stretch for the public by 2025. Before that, it will operationalise a 17-km long priority section between Sahibabad and Duhai depot very soon including five stations, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Trains women

First Published: May 17 2023 | 8:57 PM IST

