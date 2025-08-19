Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Heavy rain lashes Odisha as low-pressure area intensifies into depression

Heavy rain lashes Odisha as low-pressure area intensifies into depression

The weather system is likely to move northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh, and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours

Rain is likely in most parts of the state till August 23 (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 1:47 PM IST

Heavy rain lashed Odisha on Tuesday as the low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal intensified into a depression, the IMD said.

Among the districts that received heavy rain are Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada, Gajapati and Kandhamal, it said.

"The depression over northwest and adjoining westcentral Bay of Bengal and north Andhra Pradesh-south Odisha coasts moved north-northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during the past 6 hours and crossed South Odisha coast close to Gopalpur during early morning," the IMD said in its 9.20 am bulletin. 

The weather system is likely to move northwestwards across south Odisha and south Chhattisgarh, and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area during the next six hours, it said.

 

Rain is likely in most parts of the state till August 23, officials said.

Landslides, submergence of roads and bridges, and uprooting of trees were reported from the southern districts of Malkangiri, Koraput and Nabarangpur, they said.

The IMD said the sea condition is very likely to be rough along the Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coast during the period, advising fishermen not to venture out.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 1:23 PM IST

