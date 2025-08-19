Tuesday, August 19, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Palghar cops on alert as containers fallen from ship likely to drift ashore

Palghar cops on alert as containers fallen from ship likely to drift ashore

The communication on Monday directed all Marine and Bay police stations in Palghar district including Safala, Kelva, Satpati, Tarapur, Wangaon, Dahanu and Gholwad to remain vigilant

Port cargo, port, trade, cargo

The Directorate General of Shipping has informed that 48 containers from the vessel fell into the sea | Representative Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Palghar
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 19 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Palghar police in Maharashtra have been put on alert following a message from higher authorities about the probable drifting of some containers from a cargo ship in the Arabian Sea, according to officials.

As per the police message circulated on Monday, 48 containers fell from the ship 'MV Phonnix 15' after it crossed 20 nautical miles from Salah in Oman.

The Directorate General of Shipping has informed that 48 containers from the vessel fell into the sea. Out of these, 8 containers have so far been recovered, while the remaining have either sunk or are suspected to have drifted towards the shore, it said.

 

The communication on Monday directed all Marine and Bay police stations in Palghar district including Safala, Kelva, Satpati, Tarapur, Wangaon, Dahanu and Gholwad to remain vigilant.

The message further instructed that if any floating containers or related materials are spotted by local fishermen, villagers in the coastal areas or patrol teams, the information must be immediately conveyed to the Indian Navy, Coast Guard, and the Palghar police control room.

Additionally, the officer-in-charge of the security branch, Palghar, should be informed over telephone without delay, the message said.

The Palghar police have said continuous surveillance was being maintained along the Konkan coastline in coordination with the central maritime agencies to ensure safety and security.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai rains LIVE news: Govt offices shut in Mumbai; pvt firms urged to allow work from home

CP Radhakrishnan

PM Modi appeals to all parties to unanimously elect Radhakrishnan as V-P

Prime Minister Modi meets with astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla

India needs 40-50 astronauts for future space missions: PM Modi to Shux

Delhi Rains, Rain

Yamuna water level nears evacuation mark in Delhi; IMD predicts more rain

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Heavy rainfall continues to lash Mumbai; flights delayed, schools closed

Topics : Palghar container vessel container shipping Maharashtra

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 19 2025 | 12:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayNEET PG Result TodayBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon