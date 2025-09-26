Friday, September 26, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Amit Shah to join Durga Puja festivities, inaugurate pandals in Kolkata

Shah will inaugurate the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata on Friday

Amit Shah

Shah will then visit the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata and offer puja (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 9:56 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in Durga Puja festivities in Kolkata on Friday.

He arrived in the metropolis on Thursday night and was received at the airport by senior state BJP leader Rahul Sinha.

Shah will inaugurate the pandal of the Santosh Mitra Square Sarbojanin Durgotsab Samity in north Kolkata on Friday.

Organised by BJP councillor Sajal Ghosh, the Durga Puja pandal has showcased 'Operation Sindoor'.

Shah will then visit the Kalighat temple in south Kolkata and offer puja.

Later, he will inaugurate the Durga Puja pandal of the BJP-backed Paschim Banga Sanskriti Mancha at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre (EZCC) in Salt Lake. He will leave the city in the evening. 

 

Amit Shah Kolkata Durga Puja durga puja in Bengal West Bengal BJP

Sep 26 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

