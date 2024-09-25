Business Standard
Home / India News / Heavy rains create havoc in Mumbai, disrupt airport ops; IMD issues alerts

Heavy rains create havoc in Mumbai, disrupt airport ops; IMD issues alerts

Schools and colleges were directed to shut on Thursday following heavy rains in the city

Mumbai: Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai: Pedestrians cross a road amid rain, in Mumbai, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (PTI Photo)

BS Reporter Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Heavy rains lashed Mumbai on Wednesday, affecting flight operations at the Mumbai airport as two flights were diverted while seven flights aborted landing.

Air India flight AI-656, which departed from Rajkot, was diverted to Ahmedabad due to torrential rains and strong winds.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

An IndiGo flight 6E1052 from Bangkok was diverted to the same city due to wind shear.

By evening, around seven flights had carried out a go-around due to weather conditions.

Schools and colleges were directed to shut on Thursday following heavy rains in the city.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued alerts for multiple districts in Maharashtra, including Thane, Mumbai, Pune, among others.
 

Parts of Pune witnessed torrential rainfall.

More From This Section

IIM Jammu

Latest LIVE: Three IIMs among world's top 100 for MBA courses in QS Rankings

MCD, Municipal Corporation of Delhi

MCD polls on Sep 26 to determine who will dominate Delhi's civic body

Champai Soren, Champai

Ex-CM Champai claims J'khand govt withdrew security vehicles, police deny

Girish Chandra Murmu, Girish Chandra, Girish

CAG plans to develop its own AI for fast writing of audit reports

Mumbai Metro Line 3: Aqua Line

Mumbai's first under-ground metro to start partial operations next week


“It was all vivid proof of the lack of any accountability in government, the reluctance of those who can to speak up to demand better… God alone knows why they (common man) deserve the services of these incompetent, unaccountable, arrogant public servants,” Rajiv Bajaj, chief executive officer (CEO), Bajaj Auto, told Business Standard while referring to the state of affairs following heavy rains in Pune.

Also Read

Sahara Desert

Sahara's green miracle: Desert blossoms after unprecedented heavy rainfall

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

India's monsoon begins to retreat after delivering surplus rains: IMD

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Weather forecast today: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in parts of India

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon, New Delhi Rain

Changing rainfall pattern linked to landslides in U'khand: Expert

Rain, Delhi Rains, Monsoon

Heavy rains wreak havoc in Uttar Pradesh: 14 dead, rivers above danger mark

Topics : Rainfall Mumbai IMD

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon