Weather forecast today: IMD issues heavy rainfall warning in parts of India

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicts heavy rainfall in parts of Northern India including Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, and Rajasthan on Wednesday, September 18. The isolated heavy rainfall is also anticipated in Andaman & Nicobar Islands till September 20, in Assam and Meghalaya on September 19.

Similar conditions are likely to take place in other states like Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura on September 18 and 19. A depression in Northeast Chhattisgarh and adjacent Jharkhand is likely to move west-northwest leading to heavy to very heavy rainfall in other parts of the country. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Andaman and Nicobar Islands might also experience light to moderate rainfall throughout the week.

Delhi weather forecast

The weather department predicts light to moderate rainfall in multiple locations in Delhi and the NCR and has issued a yellow alert for today. The temperature in the national capital is expected to hover between 32-degree Celsius and 23-degree Celsius through the day.

Yellow alert in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh is also likely to witness rain till September 21 in isolated districts of the state. The local meteorological department issued a yellow alert in the region. The temperature in Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti can go down to 6-degree Celsius and Neri might experience the highest temperature at 34.9 degree Celsius. The state experienced inadequate rainfall during the season. So far the state has witnessed 19 per cent rainfall, receiving 565.9 mm of rain compared to the average of 695 mm.

Heavy showers to continue in UP

In the next five days, IMD forecasted isolated rainfall in Uttar Pradesh and moderate rainfall in the rest of the state throughout the week. The reports also claimed that the Ganga River is flowing over the danger mark at Kachhla Bridge (Budaun), Ghazipur, Ballia, and Fatehgarh. While it is flowing over the danger level at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Turtipar (Ballia), and Ayodhya.

Mumbai weather today

After the grand celebration of Ganesh Utsav, Mumbai city is likely to experience more rainfall in the coming days. The IMD department mentioned that there will be mild rains in the region in the next 24 hours. The sky will be partly cloudy in Mumbai city and suburbs with people witnessing drizzling.

The Regional Meteorological Centre of Mumbai shared a post on x stating, “Local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. The sky will remain partly cloudy with a possibility of light rain/thundershowers over the city and suburbs. The maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 31°C and 23°C respectively.”